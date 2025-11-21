As someone with naturally curly, thick hair, I love changing up my hairstyles. But the winter season is where I really get to be playful and break out my (very large) collection of holiday hair accessories to add some sparkle and texture to my hairdo. And with so many new designs launching for the holidays, I’m excited to start experimenting with my look.

While classic ribbon hair bows and French hairpins will always have their place, celebrity master stylist Stephanie Angelone at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in NYC says there are plenty of fresh trends to try out this year. “Velvets and rhinestones are going to be everywhere. Plus, dark blues, red velvet, and dark greens are giving that cozy Ralph Lauren vibe, which is a major trend right now. Dark plaids are also making a big comeback,” she adds.

Even better? If you don’t enjoy spending hours doing your hair, accessories make styling incredibly easy. You can slide in a few pearl-embellished bobby pins around a low bun for an elegant touch, add an oversized bow to a half-up, half-down style , or wrap sparkly ponytail cuffs down the length of your hair for a glam finish. So, if you’re headed to a holiday dinner, office party, or just want to dress up your hair to get into the festive spirit, I highly suggest stocking up on a few accessories.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up some of the cutest holiday hair accessories of 2025 to spruce up your winter hairstyles—plus plenty of photo inspo to help you style them to perfection.

Velvet Hair Bows

(Image credit: Instagram / @rpzlrpzl)

Whenever I think of velvet hair bows, I immediately picture Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous half-up, half-down hairstyle that she wore in Paris last year. Her velvet bow added the perfect touch of feminine elegance, and it’s exactly how I plan to style mine this season. Angelone agrees that velvet will be a major trend for the holidays, noting that she’s seeing a big shift toward velvety textures in both clothing and hair accessories. Her styling tip: “Add a velvet bow at the top of a big, voluminous ponytail so it hangs all the way down to the ends.”

Floral Claw Clip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed to look like a blooming flower, this stunning claw clip will turn your hairstyle into an instant statement. Boston-based hairstylist Sean Michael adds that you can use a claw clip to cover up the elastic used for ponytails or buns. “It’s one of the simplest ways to elevate the basic hairstyles and make the look more intentional,” he says.

Lele Sadoughi Pink Peony Flower Claw Clip $45 at Nordstrom

Gold Floral Clips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The small gold flower clips placed all over the model’s cornrows show just how simple and stunning it can be to accessorize braids. The mix of shapes and sizes creates a dimensional, eye-catching look, and I love that there are no rules to the style. You can play with different designs and placements to make it unique.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lelet NY Floral Clip Set of 3 $198 at leletny.com

Crystal Ponytail Cuff

(Image credit: Instagram @rpzlrpzl)

I’m never getting over my obsession with ponytail cuffs, and this sparkly pick is just too pretty to pass up. They’re so easy to use and do a great job at making basic styles feel special. “This cuff will elevate any bun or updo. I love using this for an oversized messy bun. Add this to the base of the bun and pin the hair around it so it shows through the tousled texture,” says Angelone.

French Pins

A post shared by CHUNKS (@chunks.shop) A photo posted by on

If you’re not into the oversized bow clips and prefer an accessory that’s a little more subtle, hairstylist Kate Johnson recommends this small bow shape hairpin. “It’s all about bows again this season and the traditional red and green, but pastels are popular, too. It’s really easy to throw into the hair and still be festive.”

Chunks Small Red Bow Hair Pin $17 at Sephora

Oversized Scrunchies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I’m being honest, there are some days when I wake up and only have enough energy to slick my hair back into a simple bun. And while there’s nothing wrong with that, I have found an easy trick to make it look even better—just add a bright, oversized scrunchie. It’ll help add volume, color, and some holiday flair.

Damson Madder Garter Bun Wrap Scrunchie $50 at Nordstrom

Mini Bow Ribbons

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Consider this your sign to go crazy with mini ribbons for your next holiday hairstyle. The tiny gold bows scattered throughout the braids create a whimsical, feminine look that feels both playful and intentional. It’s a simple way to add a creative spin on traditional box braids .

Puffy Velvet Headbands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev absolutely nailed this puffy velvet headband look. I love how she paired it with a sleek middle part and soft, face-framing pieces that highlight her features and create a chic, polished finish.

Bubble Bobby Pins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give the back of your hair the attention it deserves with some cool bubble bobby pins. “Adding decorative bobby pins or slim metal barrettes at the base of a ponytail or tucked into a low bun can take it from everyday to dressed-up without needing to restyle the hair,” says Michael.

Kitsch Metal Gemstone and Bow Bobby Pins 4-Piece Set $10 at Ulta Beauty

Pearl Snap Clips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A holiday look would not be complete without at least one pearl-accented hair accessory. So why not get creative with a few clips in different sizes and colors? Michael also recommends pairing pearl hair accessories with gold or matte metal for a modern touch.

Jeliee 8-Piece Set Large Pearl Hair Clips $6.99 at Amazon US

Butterfly Clips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This simple hairstyle is giving chic goddess energy, and the best part is, it’s surprisingly easy to recreate. Start by pulling your hair into a sleek bun, then place a bunch of gold floral clips or a decorative bun wrap around the perimeter, making sure to cover the elastic.

Lelet NY Silvie 3-Piece Butterfly Claw Clip Set $188 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Rhinestone Headband

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It’s time to swap out your regular black headband for something a bit more… bedazzled. This gorgeous rhinestone headband is sure to capture everyone's attention and can be worn with just about any hairstyle. You can wear your hair straight down, in a low bun, in a ponytail, and more.

Gold Hair Bow Barrette

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This beautiful barrette is the result of two classic hair accessories coming together: pearls and bows. The intricate gold detailing and rhinestones throughout the center give it a luxe, festive feel, making it holiday party-approved.

Scünci Open-Cut Bow Barrette

Decorative Snap Clips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you love a good side-part hairstyle like me, consider sprucing it up with a few gold snap clips. It will add dimension and shine, turning a simple look into a fun and festive moment. And the more clips you add, the merrier!

Ettika Set of 2 Heart Hair Clips $40 at Nordstrom

Silver Headband

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Silver chrome has been a trendy nail color for the past few seasons, and now I’m seeing it pop up in hair accessories, too. This look also doesn’t require much effort—just slick back your hair and slide the headband into place. You can amp up your look even more with coordinating silver chunky hoop earrings .

Epona Valley Narrow Spun Crown $148 at Nordstrom

Holiday Print Scarf

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Michael recommends adding volume and drama to a braided ponytail by weaving a hair scarf through the strands. “Head and hair scarves are becoming increasingly popular, and they’re an easy way to introduce color or texture to your hairstyle without it feeling overdone,” he says.

Rhinestone Bobby Pins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This hairstyle has it all: luscious volume, fluffy waves, and just the right touch of sparkle from a few rhinestone bobby pins. I love how the pins enhance the look rather than distract from it. If you’re recreating this style, try using four pins—two on each side—for a subtle yet glam finish.

Oversized Leather Clip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burgundy is one of my favorite winter shades; it’s rich, moody, and adds the perfect subtle pop of color to any hairstyle. An oversized clip like this leather Miu Miu barrette makes an instant fashion statement with zero effort. Just slide it into a sleek side or middle part, and your look is instantly elevated.

Golden Petal Crown

(Image credit: Epona Valley)

This delicate gold hair accessory wraps beautifully along the sides of the head, creating the illusion of roses blooming into the hair. It adds a romantic, ethereal flair that'll pair well with winter-white holiday outfits.

Epona Valley Rose & Vine Circlet $298 at Nordstrom

Large Satin Bow Clip

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There are so many ways to wear a large blow clip, but I’m truly impressed by how chic it looks styled sitting on top of the model's head. I suggest creating a small ponytail at the crown of your head so that you can secure the bow to the base of it.

Dior Large Twist Bow

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet The Experts

Stephanie Angelone Social Links Navigation Master Celebrity Stylist Stephanie is a master celebrity stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in New York City.

Sean Michael Social Links Navigation Professional Hairstylist Sean is the owner of Salon Beau in Boston, Massachusetts, and has been a professional stylist for over 10 years. He was named one of Modern Salon’s Top 100 Stylists of 2019 and has trained alongside some of the best stylists in the world. He has worked at major industry events and continues to travel the country to learn from leading experts in hair and beauty.