I genuinely don’t remember the last time I sprayed just one fragrance and walked out the door. My perfume collection is 300+ bottles large, and I personally think it would be a disservice not to spread the love. So, I layer. My scented body washes and lotions play a key role, as do fragrance oils, body mists, and hair perfumes. Every day is a different concoction—and through trial and error, I’ve been able to figure out which duos are a recipe for compliments.

That all being said, my combos change with the seasons. And now that we’re firmly in the grips of fall, I’m leaning into all things warm and delicious. Vanilla scents are my personal favorite (I’m a gourmand girl, what can I say), but I try to spread the love across most of the fragrance families. To find out my fave fall fragrance layering combinations, keep reading.

Double Down on Vanilla Perfume

I am a vanilla girl through and through. I’ve embraced the Vanilla Renaissance with wide open arms and easily added dozens of sophisticated (but still yummy) grown-up gourmands to my collection. To avoid smelling like a sweet treat, I look for rich and deep vanillas that are oftentimes balanced with woody notes. Nine times out of 10, this my go-to fall combo.

D.S. & Durga Deep Dark Vanilla Eau De Parfum $210 at Bluemercury If you want a rich scent that smells like the sexiest, most expensive vanilla extract on planet Earth, this is your girl. It’s an extrait, so a little goes a long way and expect it to last forever. That being said, it’s pretty straightforward on the vanilla front, so I like to add dimension with my second fragrance. Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie Eau De Parfum $200 at Victoria Beckham Beauty This perfume really does smell different on everyone—but my skin picks up more of the woody notes than the vanilla ones. But! That makes it the perfect companion to Deep Dark Vanilla. It’s truly the ideal ratio of woody to vanilla. Think: mature but still sweet.

My Go-To Boozy Blend

Alcohol-inspired fragrances are having a mega-moment. Don’t get it twisted though—I’m not out here trying to smell like I had one too many. Boozy perfumes often smell sexy and moody, evoking feelings of a late night at a cocktail bar. I gravitate toward this combo for a date night. Trust me: it’ll get noticed.

Ledda 20 Bourbon Brûlée Eau De Parfum - 50 Ml $98 at ledda.co A Marie Claire 2025 Fragrance Award winner, this perfume is genuinely one of my favorite discoveries. It’s creamy and addictive—like a really seductive scene of bourbon next to a decadent French vanilla sundae. L'Occitane Almond Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $40 at Sephora.com, Inc. My brain didn’t immediately register almond as a boozy fragrance, but when paired correctly, it can give off a similar bitter and aldehyde-like smell. With notes of warm vanilla and bergamot, this mist strikes the perfect balance.

A Little Leather Fragrance

I’m all for a manly, unisex fragrance layering combo. It’s mature and sophisticated and makes me smell more mysterious than I’ll ever be. To me, this combo smells safe and warm, which is ideal for chilly days when I’m breaking out gloves and cashmere.

For a Fresh Scent

This is my Sunday scent. It’s the perfect, light and airy mix for a mental reset day when my activities include doing laundry, grocery shopping, and cleaning my apartment. It’s soft and soothing, calming my mind and giving me a clean-as-can-be feel.

BYREDO Blanche Eau De Parfum $199.75 at Nordstrom Designed to smell like white paper (but in a good way, I promise), this scent instantly brings me to a stunning garden—or a scene straight out of Mamma Mia. It’s like a breath of fresh air in a perfume. Zara Citrus Meze EDP $49.90 at Zara US Yes, Zara has perfumes—and they’re honestly really, really good. While I’ll sometimes where Blanche solo, adding a little of this light citrus to the mix gives it a tangy edge. Think: club soda with a hint of lemon or lime.

Spritz a Fruity Mist

While most fruity fragrances can lean summer, I do my very best to make ‘em work for fall. The key: mix a deeper, richer fruit-forward scent with a summer staple to offer a bit of levity. I’ve been wearing this mix on repeat, and it’s a quick fan favorite. I almost never leave the house without getting stopped.

Phlur Cherry Stem Eau De Parfum $99 at Sephora.com, Inc. The cherry perfume trend has been kicking for a hot minute—but this latest launch offers a spin we have yet to see. Instead of harnessing the bursting tartness of a ripe cherry, this eau de parfum uses the cherry stem. It’s simultaneously a bit greener and deeper than the typical cherry scents. Dior Dioriviera $465 at Dior This is my go-to summer fragrance, so I’ve done everything in my power to figure out how to make it fall-friendly. Blending it with Dark Cherry is the key. The fig note in Dioriviera has no problem breaking through, but the richness of Dark Cherry serves as the perfect balance to Dioriviera’s solar fizziness.

