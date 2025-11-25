It brings a whole lot of joy to be known as the fragrance expert among my group chat and coworkers. Whenever a friend needs a new perfume recommendation, I’m the first person they hit up. With holiday shopping on everyone’s minds, I was recently asked about the best fragrances to gift—to which I said, “It’s complicated.” Let’s get into the best fragrance gifts, according to me, Marie Claire's resident fragrance devotee, shall we?

Buying a fragrance gift is no easy task—after all, someone’s signature scent is incredibly personal. For starters, you’ll have a much easier time shopping if you have an idea of your recipient’s preferences. Do they want to smell like a baked treat with a gourmand or vanilla-heavy fragrance? Or would they prefer something lighter and more subtle, such as a body mist or skin scent? And if you have zero clue what the fragrance fan in your life loves, you can’t go wrong with a fun discovery set or luxe gift set.

To make things easier for you, I’ve rounded up the fragrances at every price point I think would make for the best gifts, broken down by category. I have nearly 200 perfumes in my collection, ranging from niche brands to classic scents, but these are the only bottles I can guarantee will be a hit with anyone on your shopping list.

Sweat Treats

Toasted vanilla, brown sugar, warm caramel—these aren't just the ingredients for making a delicious dessert. They also make for olfactory treats. The gourmand fragrances below are sophisticated, rich, and far from headache-inducing. Anytime your loved one spritzes on one of these sweet blends, they will smell good enough to eat.

Floral Favorites

Floral fragrances get a bad rep for smelling too "grandmotherly," but after smelling one of the below blends for yourself, you'll understand that that couldn't be further from the truth. The best flowery perfumes are combined with fruit, woods, musks, or amber for a richer, more memorable scent trail. Whatever your recipient's favorite flower may be—perhaps jasmine, rose, orchid, or gardenia?—there's a multi-faceted floral masterpiece they will love.

Fresh and Grounded

Fresh, earthy, and woody fragrances all have a special place in my heart. There's something so cool about wearing a perfume that could've been ripped out of nature. These scents are for the It girls in your life—the kind of people who don't want to smell like anyone else and who aren't afraid of unconventional notes.

Your Skin, But Better

Plenty of people don't enjoy an in-your-face fragrance, and that's ok! For those people, a musk fragrance that lingers close to the skin will be right up their alley. With the addition of soft, clean notes like pear, ambrette, sandalwood, and bergamot, these perfumes give a "your skin, but better" feel.

Body Mists

2025 was undoubtedly the year of body mist launches, and I, for one, couldn't be happier about it. For starters, they make for a great, affordable gift (Pro tip: plenty of luxury and designer fragrances come in a mist version at a lower price point). They're also the perfect introduction to the fragrance world for a new fan. You can find a body mist in every scent family, but the elevated picks below are my absolute favorite on the market.

Little Luxuries

If you really want to impress, the luxury fragrances below are sure to do the trick. You can count on each one below to leave a lasting impression with beast-mode projection and iconic compositions. Whether you opt for a classic Chanel fragrance or a rich-girl pick from Dries Van Noten, these beautiful bottles are the kind your giftee can treasure for a lifetime.

Discovery Sets

Every fragrance fan I know has a blast sniffing their way through a discovery set. It's a chance to get to know a buzzy brand or learn more about your own scent preferences, without investing in a full-size bottle. The gift sets below are sure to take your giftee on a journey, whether it's through the best fragrances at Sephora or on an olfactory trip to Japan.

