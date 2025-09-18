I Dream to Look As Cool As Tracee Ellis Ross In Her Cornrows

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting ready for protective style season, and I am right there with her. On Sept. 17, the actress and entrepreneur posted a photo dump on Instagram. In it, she shared a collection of moments with her friends and family from the week, and if you know anything about Ross, you know there were some stunning fashion and beauty moments included as well. The first one that caught my eye? Her gorgeous braided hairstyle.

In the first picture of the collection, Ross is sitting on her staircase, dressed in a graphic t-shirt, jeans, and red heels. The only thing that made the outfit cooler was her cornrow hairstyle, which I will be copying immediately. Ross’s hair was parted into six rows before being plaited into a traditional straight-back style, the perfect low-maintenance look to keep her hair looking chic without having to style it every day. While she kept the look free of any hair accessories, she did finish her outfit with a pair of red sunglasses, which she then paired with the final touch—a bold red lip.

Whether you’re sneaking in your last summer vacation or are simply ready for your fall beauty looks to begin, cornrows are the perfect transitional hairstyle for anyone wanting a style that’s both stylish and functional. My favorite thing about this style is that you can go the classic route, like Ross did, with simple straight-back braids, or get more intricate with the parting and accessories. My personal mood board is full of cornrow styles with gems, beads, and stunning geometric shapes, which makes the style so fun—you can fully customize it to match your personal style.

At-home maintenance is key for getting the most out of your cornrows, so if you plan to follow in Ross’s footsteps any time soon, keep scrolling for the products that will allow you to get a full four weeks of wear out of your braids.