Tracee Ellis Ross never has an off day, and I aspire to be like her now and forever. On August 14, the actress was seen in Los Angeles while promoting her new show, Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross. For the event, Ross reminded us that she’s a true fashion icon, sporting an oversized suit and the most amazing pair of sunglasses. Still, her flawlessly styled blowout was the highlight, reaffirming to me that afros are definitely one of the most versatile hairstyles out there.

Ross’s hair was blow-dried but not straightened, which is important to note considering how much volume the style maintained. Loose curls were then added, giving the look extra bounce that felt so glamorous, especially when contrasted with the more masculine suit. A deep side part added bangs to the look, which made it even more flirty and chic.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on August 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ross has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her hairstyles, especially as the owner of her own hair-care brand, Pattern Beauty. She’s been seen with everything from a blunt ponytail to cornrows. She's even managed to blend her love of beauty and fashion after being spotted in a hairstyle that features netted accessories, a perfect take on the fisherman aesthetic currently sweeping street style outfits all over the world.

I love a bouncy blowout moment, especially when I can wear my hair in its natural state during the process. The look is super easy to achieve at home, so keep reading for the tools and products you should pick up if you want to recreate it.