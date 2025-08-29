Growing up in Florida, I never really tailored my haircuts to the seasons. It was always fifty shades of summer, and my biggest challenge was battling humidity. But after living in New York for over a decade, I can firmly say that fall is my favorite season to experiment with a new haircut.

Moving away from the slick back buns and sea salt air-dried hairstyles of summer, fall 2025 haircuts are centered around playful, natural curls reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw, long layers, bangs galore, and a pixie cut or two thrown in for good measure. And if you thought you had "bob fatigue," no, you don't. Every beauty expert knows that the bob never dies; it merely transforms. So expect curly bobs, bobs with bangs, layered bobs, and more to dominate the street style scene.

Speaking of bobs, the "swinging bob" is the newest bombshell to enter the villa for fall 2025. "It’s that perfect in-between haircut," says Jacob Schwartz, hair colorist and OLAPLEX global ambassador. "It’s polished and playful."

Ahead, I spoke to a few expert hairstylists to get their take on all of the haircuts that are worthy of your fall 2025 inspiration boards. Read on for their predictions for the top fall 2025 haircut trends, tips for maintaining each look, and how to make these haircuts work for your texture.

The Soft Pixie

Emma Stone with a soft pixie haircut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The soft pixie is the perfect confidence boost for anyone looking to change things up with an edgy haircut that doesn't take a lot of effort to style. "Short hair is having a moment, and the soft pixie offers a bold yet feminine look. It’s chic, liberating, and easily styled with minimal effort," says L’Oreal Professionnel ambassador, Min Kim.

L'Oréal Professionnel Paris Paris Flex Web Texture Paste $32 on Amazon

Curly Bob With Bangs

A model with a curly bob and bangs. (Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

Although fall can be a time for smooth, sleek styles to shine, embracing texture is trending big this autumn. "The curly bob with added bangs is a playful, easygoing style that embraces natural texture," says Rogerio Cavalcante, master stylist at The Second Floor Salon and founder of Brazil Edition. "It offers shape and bounce while remaining low-effort." He notes that this style is ideal for those with natural curls or waves, and bob cuts at either the jawline or shoulder expertly accentuate texture and frame the face.

"C" Shaped Layers

Cameron Diaz with C-shaped layers in her hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Layering up for fall isn't just for your wardrobe. Elegant "C" shaped layers that are reminiscent of the '90s and 2000s are serving major hair inspiration this season. “The layers curve inward like the letter 'C,' usually starting near the chin or shoulders," explains Schwartz. "They soften the edges of the hair, add movement, and create a natural, face-framing silhouette." Schwartz notes that this type of layering is usually used with blowouts to emphasize the curve of the cut. "These layers are created by using a haircutting technique where the ends of the hair are shaped into a soft 'C' curve, rather than being blunt or sharply angled. This technique is used to create a smooth, flowing, and voluminous look that frames the face beautifully."

ghd Ceramic Vented Round Brush $40 at Dermstore

The Swinging Lob

Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Sinners" European Premiere with a swinging lob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to haircuts, the bob can do no wrong, and all iterations of this cut are worth experimenting with. However, this season's version is giving major flirty vibes. “The swinging bob is fall’s flirty reset, sharp enough for a crisp day in the city but soft enough to sway with you into the night," says Schwartz. "It’s the haircut equivalent of your favorite new coat you’re excited to show off.” If you still want your hair on the longer side, try a lob style à la Hailee Steinfeld.

The Long Bob

A model with a long bob haircut. (Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

The bob is an iconic cut for a reason. It will never go out of style, and the same goes for its slightly longer cousin, "the lob" or long bob. "The lob is the ultimate in versatility—long enough to style in multiple ways but short enough to feel fresh and modern," says Kim. "In 2025, we’re seeing textured and layered versions, soft waves, and sleek, polished lobs dominating both celebrity red carpets and everyday street style. It’s a look that blends low-maintenance ease with high-fashion appeal." Kim notes that the lob is universally flattering and works well for her clients who want movement without sacrificing length or those who want to experiment with balayage or highlights "since the cut showcases color beautifully."

Chris McMillan The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray for Frizz $10 at Ulta

Long Hair With Face Framing Bangs

Reneé Rapp visits Apple Music's new studio on August 11, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fall haircuts don't have to be drastic. If you're more into length, long layers coupled with the perfect face-framing bangs might be the fall look for you. "Long layers paired with curtain or wispy bangs give a romantic, effortless feel," explains Cavalcante. "I think there was a cultural shift after the bob fever, and girls are now letting their hair grow out." This haircut is versatile and works well with most face shapes. However, Cavalcante points out that oval faces pair well with curtain bangs, and heart-shaped faces complement side-swept or blunt bangs that emphasize the cheekbones.

T3 Singlepass Smooth X Professional Flat Iron With Extra-Long Plates $159.99 at Sephora

The Modern Shag

Winona Ryder attends a photo call for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like last year, the modern shag still has a grip on all of us. Kim explains, "The ’70s influence is still strong, but fall’s shag is softer and less choppy, with a focus on texture. It’s low-maintenance, wearable, and perfect for creating volume without heavy styling." According to Kim this is also a great look for anyone who has naturally wavy or curly hair. It's also the perfect style for those who prefer low-maintenance, as the cut makes styling effortless.

The Chopped Pixie

Emma Chamberlain attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all pixie cuts offer the same effect. While the soft pixie is feminine yet still offers a bold feel, the chopped pixie takes that edge to new levels. "The chopped pixie is all about texture, short, shattered layers that keep it light, playful, and never too serious," says Schwartz. "It’s the kind of cut that thrives on movement, where every piece has its own little personality. Low effort, high impact, that’s the magic.”

Curly Layers

Actress Julia Roberts poses for a portrait during an event circa 1993 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For some curly girls, achieving that desired curl definition can be tricky, but adding some layers might do the trick. "Layered cuts for curly hair help remove bulk, enhance curl definition, and create a more dynamic silhouette," says Cavalcante. He mentions that this cut helps to keep the natural curl patterns bouncy with minimal frizz, especially when paired with a hydrating or moisture-locking product.

Daisy Edgar-Jones at SXSW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fall is the perfect time to have fun with super-versatile curtain bangs. Kim acknowledges that while these bangs continue to dominate, they're going to look a little different this time around. "This season’s curtain bangs are slightly shorter and lighter, making them more transitional for fall styling," she says. "They add softness and instantly modernize any cut." She adds that it's perfect for anyone who is looking for a seasonal update without going all in on a major haircut. "It works especially well on medium-length hair with layers," she says.

Mane It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush $118 at Sephora

