Real fans know Rihanna's most essential makeup look is a bright red lip. She loves red lipstick so much, in fact, that an ultra-matte cherry red lip paint was the very first product she launched after founding Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Seven years later, not much has changed. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the pop star hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of selfies featuring her latest contribution to the state of red lipstick: a surprise tutorial featuring a curly retro beehive updo and her go-to lip combo.

Rihanna shows off her go-to lip combo: Fenty Beauty lip liner and liquid lipstick in The MVP. (Image credit: Instagram/badgalriri)

In the clip, the mother of two starts by lining her lips with Fenty Beauty's Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner in The MVP, a cool blue-toned bright red that boasts eight-hour wear. Next, she completely fills in her lips with the creamy pencil before swiping on a saturated layer of the brand's Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP, a whipped demi-matte lacquer in a matching blue-red shade.

Rihanna sports a retro messy beehive and a black mesh bodycon dress in her latest Instagram post. (Image credit: Instagram/@badgalriri)

The beauty mogul's '50s-inspired, punchy red pout and messy '60s beehive struck exactly the right kind of contrast with her thoroughly modern black mesh bodycon dress, which featured strategic cut-outs running down the sides of her hips. She accessorized the look with a wrist full of silver and black diamond-encrusted chain link bracelets along with two gargantuan cocktail rings.

It was a festive look worth filing away for holiday party outfit inspiration, but you could even wear RiRi's signature red lip to Thanksgiving dinner if you feel so inclined. After all, Fenty Beauty is known for developing some of the longest lasting formulas on the market. So don't be surprised if a double coat of the brand's bright red liner and liquid lipstick stays put through multiple rounds of mac and cheese this weekend.

Shop Rihanna's Signature Red Lip Combo

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP $29 at Ulta

Fenty Beauty Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner in The MVP $20 at Ulta