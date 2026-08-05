If I've learned anything from the Hermès collections of Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Moss, it's that one investment purse isn't nearly enough. However, even for these brand loyalists, carrying two Hermès bags at once is a bold move. On August 3, Moss stepped out in Spain with a Birkin on one shoulder and another Hermès bag on the other.

The last time Moss vacationed in the country, she also styled her Hermès bag with a twist. Last summer, she went viral for bringing her five-figure Kelly to a beach in Ibiza. Almost exactly a year later, she returned to a Spanish shore with her arms full of status symbols. The supermodel traded typical travel attire for a semi-sheer sundress and matching ballet flats, which she then completed with a mini and a maxi bag from the heritage house.

Kate Moss made herself unmissable in Spain, thanks to her two Hermès bags. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Much like Jane Birkin herself, Moss uses her Birkin bags like I use a canvas Trader Joe's tote. This time, she filled her Birkin 30, featuring lived-in black leather and a gold turn-lock atop its undone belt, to the brim with essentials. (Moss did the same at Paris Men's Fashion Week last July using the divisive denim Birkin.)

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Hermès Black Togo Birkin 30 Gold Hardware, 2006 $19,800 at sothebys.com

Even a first-time Hermès shopper could correctly ID Moss's bottomless bag. Her more compact crossbody, on the other hand, is harder to identify from the photos.

With its slim shoulder strap, gold-buckled bands, and square-shaped body, I at first mistook the bag for the Kelly Dépêches 25 pouch, which features the iconic Kelly turn-lock and an adjustable strap. The corners on Moss's purse weren't nearly as razor-sharp, though. Now, after assessing Hermès's archives and the bag's design and approximate dimensions, I believe it to be the circa-2018 Evercolor Swift 24/24 21.

Hermès Evercolor Swift 24/24 21 Black $8,545 at FASHIONPHILE

Nobody is safe from fashion's accessory-maxxing trend—not even Hermès. In May 2025, Beckham sampled "bag duo dressing" with an elongated Kelly Pochette clutch and a black Birkin in New York City. Together, the purses gave her off-duty outfit the Posh Spice treatment, raising its worth far beyond six figures.

With Hermès collections as expansive as Beckham's and Moss's, it's no surprise they're switching things up. Who knew one of fashion's most quietly exclusive silhouettes could take such a loud turn?

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For those who don't have Hermès on speed dial, some alternatives below.

Shop Black Bags Inspired by Kate Moss