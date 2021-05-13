A braided hairstyle is the single best way to let your creativity shine through. Hey, your messy ponytail had a good run! That wild, swirled-up bun served you well for a while—but it's begging to be retired. And if straight hair is your signature style, please put down the flat iron: heat damage is real and will be at an all-time high now warm weather is here. Braids mean many things to many people, and whether you're using your own natural locks (or locs) or adding a style like French braids or Dutch braids to your hairstyle, braids are absolutely one of the lowest-maintenance, highest-style options around.

The styling options are endless when it comes to braids. From an accessorized crown braid to jumbo knotless box braids, you have choices galore. We've pulled braidspo from far and wide to present you with all types of looks suitable for every occasion and hair texture. Some of these styles may take a great chunk of your day to achieve but will last for weeks, while other styles can be achieved in no time at all. Ahead, we've rounded up 40+ mood board-worthy braided styles to inspire your next look.