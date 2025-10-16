Ponytails are one of the first hairstyles I learned to do (even Kindergarten-me had a thing for a good updo). While they may be relatively easy to do yourself, there's nothing simple about their stylistic magnitude. The humble ponytail has so much going for it—it can be dressed up, it can be dressed down, it can be short, long, sleek, or bouncy. It's perfect for the gym or the red carpet, and I must mention once again how easy it is to perfect.

"The power of the ponytail is that it can give structural angles as well as a snatch," explains celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel. (Remember that Anne Hathaway ponytail everyone went wild over?) "The positioning, whether high, low, or mid, can have a transformative effect on the silhouette of not just the face but the entire body and the fashion being worn."

That's where the ponytail's charm lies: its shape-shifting abilities. The hairstyle can help you communicate the energy you're hoping to give off on any given outing. Are you in for a casual dinner? A slick low pony is perfect. Hoping for a little fun? Go high and turn up the volume. "It’s ever popular because of the versatility of the style," Abergel adds. "You can wear it with a center part, side part, or no part at all. It’s a timeless style that can be endlessly reimagined."

Still, not every ponytail has the stuff. You have to make the look your own. And I'm here to help. Ahead, discover a collection of ponytail hairstyle ideas—you'll find Barbie ponytails, casual looks, and parts that'll satisfy *every* generation—plus styling tips from Abergel and other hair experts.

Better pony up, baby—you've got scrunchies to buy.

Ponytail Hairstyle Ideas

Face-Framing Ponytail

(Image credit: Future)

When Marie Claire wrote about this career-best sleek ponytail, the headline read "It's Just Dove Cameron and Her Sleek Ponytail Against the World." Honestly: who in their right mind would argue against that face framing? And I know she has the best hair gels on her side, too.

"For sleek, snatched ponies, I refuse to attempt without the combination of Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum, Sculpting Gel, and the Wax Works," says celebrity hairstylist Sienree Du. "This combination gives high shine and control, and because the products work so well together, it makes gathering hair evenly a piece of cake."

Pulled-Back Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez didn't wear a ponytail for her wedding, but she could have. The look is obviously appropriate for special events.

Instead of opting for face-framing strands for this glam look, the singer pulled all her hair straight back. "The ponytail has always been a go-to style because it’s so versatile. You can wear it sleek and powerful for the red carpet or keep it soft and playful for everyday life," explains celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington. "It works for every face and every mood, which is why it never goes out of style. It’s simple but still makes a statement."

Slick-Back Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of versatility...Washington crafted this look for Ciara at the 2025 VMAs. At the beginning of the day, he'd tucked her natural hair into a neat bun so she could go to a football game. Then, before the big night, he added a ponytail extension to up the glam.

"I like to start with a healthy base, so the style looks clean and polished. Creme of Nature’s Argan Oil Sulfate Free Moisture and Shine Shampoo and Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment give me that foundation," the artist says. "For styling, I use Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect Edges to smooth the hairline and then finish with the Anti-Humidity Gloss and Shine Mist so it has that shine and stays in place."

Pigtails

(Image credit: Backgrid)

What's better than one ponytail? Two ponytails. Otherwise known as pigtails. And what's better than pigtails? Pigtails tied with tiny blue bows. Thank you, Elle Fanning.

Braided Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Braiding is another amazing way to zhuzh up a simple ponytail, whether you're wearing it low or high. Tie your hair back like normal, then add one thick braid or break the ponytail into multiple twists for extra intrigue.

Babygirl Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Abergel's favorite ponytail looks is the "the ultimate Nicole Kidman baby girl ponytail" that he created for the 2025 Golden Globes. "A pony can be dressed by adding volume with extensions, you can wrap a piece of hair or a beautiful ribbon around the elastic," he explains. "What makes it a formal ponytail is the attention to detail. Every hair is styled with intention."

Messy Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cool girl alert. Leave it to Jenna Ortega to overthrow the slicked-back hair trend with some major tousling. Expect to see a wave of wavy ponytails very soon.

Wrapped Ponytail

(Image credit: Paul Mitchell)

There's nothing more iconic than a hair-wrapped ponytail base, especially when that ponytail is on the head of the Paris Hilton. "She just rocks it so well, whether it’s a textured '60s-inspired Barbie pony or a sleek, straight high-fashion pony," celebrity hairstylist Sienree Du (she created this look!!) says. "With that gorgeous face, she just makes everything look so good!"

Extra-Long Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's extra-long curly ponytail combines so many great styling elements. There's the natural texture, the sleek crown, and the major length, of course. Rhea Blake, a curl specialist at Ouidad NYC, has great tips for those with a curly texture that went to get a similar look. To start, she suggests sectioning damp hair and raking gel (she loves Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel) through each section. "Holding the ends, give a gentle 'shake' to encourage curl clumping and pattern," she adds. "This helps avoid uneven product distribution and fosters better curl definition."

Blunt Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other end of the spectrum, you can keep things short and sweet with a simple, straight, and blunt-ended ponytail à la Julianne Moore.

Half-Up Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy has worn some gorgeous ponytails in her day. This half-up, half-down style is especially sweet.

Barbie Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Behold: the Bama Barbie, Olandria Carthen, and her ponytail. (That deep side part, FYI, usually characterizes a Barbie ponytail.) If you want a style *this* sleek, Washington says to always section the hair carefully when pulling it up.

"It makes the ponytail look sleek from every angle," he says. "I also like to wrap a scarf around the base for a few minutes to set the style."

Bouncy Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale's bouncy ponytail is also giving Barbie, albeit with a more retro flair thanks to the length and curly ends. This look should get credit for kicking off the tiny-bows-everywhere trend.

Polished Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangs or no bangs, Anne Hathaway's ponytails are so special. That's because she's special, and because Abergel is behind them. "I love to use Virtue Healing Oil because it adds the most luxurious shine and healthy finish to any ponytail," he says.

Curly Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know, it's a travesty that she hasn't been mentioned yet. Like so many others, Washington's ponytail icon will "always" be Janet Jackson. "She’s shown how a ponytail can be glamorous, edgy, and unforgettable. Her looks have attitude and presence, and that inspires how I approach ponytails in my own work," he says.

Cuffed Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many ways to accessorize your ponytail. Might we suggest charms, chains, and hoops? You might even be able to repurpose your favorite bag charms this way if your purse is getting too heavy.

High Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Abergel also notes that "a great pomade is essential for smoothing edges and to lay baby hairs flat." The Marie Claire beauty team loves Jillian Dempsey's Roadie Pomade. It was named best pomade in the 2025 Hair & Skin Awards.

Low Ponytail

(Image credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

It's a ponytail fit for a (Californian) princess. Meghan Markle's softly pulled back style is both casual and elegant.

Middle-Parted Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahh, the classic ponytail and blazer combo. Eva Longoria's soft waves and sleek middle part make it all the better. If you're consistently aiming for a sleek look, Blake suggests incorporating regular deep conditioning treatments to counteract any drying effects that your styling products may have.

"If you frequently use gel, especially stronger hold ones with more polymers, alcohol, etc., your ends and mid‑lengths may need extra moisture," she notes.

Short Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short-haired girls, you can get the ponytail of your dreams, too. Just look to Priyanka Chopra for proof. "For thousands of years, the pony symbolized power, strength, progress, and feminism. Pulling hair out of the face and instantly giving that 'boss babe' energy," says Du. "There’s something powerful about the way it lifts everything- your hair, your posture, and your confidence."

Cornrow Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross has worn some amazing ponytails in her day. Think blunt styles and extra, extra long extensions. Here, she pulled her cornrows back and secured them at the nape of her neck, immediately giving me a new favorite page in her ponytail catalogue.

Casual Ponytail

(Image credit: Backgrid)

We talk about Katie Holmes's 2019 Khaite cashmere bra moment a lot, but forget to mention how great her hair looked when she wore it. It was styled in the perfect casual ponytail, and her outfit wouldn't have been the same without it.

Pop Princess Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't talk about ponytails without talking about Ariana Grande. “The second we saw it, it just felt like her: powerful, feminine, and instantly recognizable,” celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton previously told Marie Claire when asked about creating the signature style. “We kept going back because it became her iconic look.”

Ponytail With Bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This baby bang and straight ponytail situation was such a quick blip in Miley Cyrus's iconic hairstyling journey, but I won't let it be forgotten. She really is so cool.

"From high and snatched to low and sleek, the ponytail is endlessly versatile, adapting to every mood, era, and vibe," adds Du. "It’s worn by everyone from athletes to pop icons, proving it’s more than just a hairstyle—it’s a statement."

High Drama Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The High Drama Ponytail is one of 2025's top ponytail trends. If you don't want to go full camp like Met Gala Hailey Bieber, you can still add a touch of drama to your top-of-the-head 'do with a fun hair accessory. This is where the aforementioned scrunchies come in—we're still taking some cues from Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Meet the Experts

Adir Abergel Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist and Creative Director, Virtue Labs A visual artist first and foremost, Adir Abergel fuses the boundaries between fashion, art and celebrity in a way that few Hollywood hairstylists have managed to do. Using hair as his principal medium, Adir challenges red carpet conventions to exquisite effect, integrating beauty and originality into a single expression. He is the creative force behind some of the most memorable moments in celebrity hairstyling, and has been instrumental in constructing the distinctive styles of such influential talent as Rooney Mara, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kirsten Dunst, Anne Hathaway and Reese Witherspoon. Adir’s work is characterized by the ingenuity of his approach and the strong interpersonal relationships he shares with his clients. His greatest gratification comes from fostering confidence in women and helping them embrace the idiosyncrasies of their beauty.

Sienree Du Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Spending her childhood in her aunt’s salon fascinated by all the colors, shapes, and textures, Sienree knew that she wanted a career in the beauty and fashion industry. She later discovered her passion for creating art with her hands in sculpting class; learning how to sculpt became the foundation for her unique technique in hair dressing. At a young age, Sienree moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. While training at The Paul Mitchell Academy, she wasted no time building her portfolio. Sienree’s attention to detail, versatile taste, gentle touch with textures, and eye for shapes and silhouettes has contributed greatly to her success and loyal clientele that keeps her in high demand as one of the most sought after hair stylists and groomers in the industry.

Davontae Washington Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Davontaé Washington, is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist. With an exceptional focus on natural hair, wigs, and hair extensions, Davontaé has become a go-to name for A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more. Davontaé's artistry and affable demeanor have also garnered him opportunities to work with brands like OLAY, Zales, and Apple Music, in addition to contributing his expertise to notable projects including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, OWN Network, and Parkwood Entertainment.