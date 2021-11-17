It would not be an understatement to say that I spend far too much of my free time scrolling through TikTok. Actually, my For You Page has become one of my favorite go-tos when I’m on the hunt for a brand new beauty product to try or a genius styling hack, or when I’m just in the mood to de-stress at the end of the day with a few dance videos. Considering the sheer amount of clips that I see on a daily basis, it’s not often that one actually stops me in my tracks. But, as soon as I saw legions of users sleeping with their hair wrapped around a pink satin rod and waking up with fabulous-looking curls, I was intrigued. The tool they use to get those very curls is on sale right now on Amazon, so I have no reason not to try the viral technique out for myself. And with the holidays coming up, I’m more than happy to give my hair a break from my styling tools.

So if like me, you hate the process of actually having to curl your hair, you need to try out this 100-percent mulberry silk rod headband. This set is currently on sale for $25, down from $31.99 as a part of Amazon’s ongoing Early Black Friday Deals event. The kit includes a styling rod, two matching silk scrunchies that are designed to be gentle on your hair, and a coordinating pink jumbo clip that will keep everything in place while you sleep.

While there’s definitely a learning curve, the set really is easy to use. All you have to do is place the rod in the middle of your head and fasten it into place with the clip. Then, divide your damp hair into two even sections before wrapping them both around either side of the band and securing the bottoms with each of the scrunchies. Pro-tip: Wrapping your hair away from your face will create open, bouncy curls.

Once your hair is dry, carefully remove both of the scrunchies and the clip before pulling out the band from the top and letting your hair fall. You’ll be left with bouncy, shiny, loose curls that look as if they’ve been coiffed at the salon—but without having to use traditional heat styling tools like blow dryers or curling irons. A light mist of hairspray or texturizing spray locks your style in place and will give you a more lived-in look.

And if you’re not really a plan-ahead type of person, no problem! While leaving the band in for four hours or more is generally recommended, you can use it right after you shower while you do your makeup before a night out to give your hair some added volume. The luxurious pink satin finish on the scrunchies and the rod also won’t tug at your hair or leave it feeling brittle, so think of it as a portable silk pillowcase for your hair!