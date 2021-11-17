This TikTok-Approved Tool Is the Key to Amazing Heatless Curls
It works like magic.
It would not be an understatement to say that I spend far too much of my free time scrolling through TikTok. Actually, my For You Page has become one of my favorite go-tos when I’m on the hunt for a brand new beauty product to try or a genius styling hack, or when I’m just in the mood to de-stress at the end of the day with a few dance videos. Considering the sheer amount of clips that I see on a daily basis, it’s not often that one actually stops me in my tracks. But, as soon as I saw legions of users sleeping with their hair wrapped around a pink satin rod and waking up with fabulous-looking curls, I was intrigued. The tool they use to get those very curls is on sale right now on Amazon, so I have no reason not to try the viral technique out for myself. And with the holidays coming up, I’m more than happy to give my hair a break from my styling tools.
So if like me, you hate the process of actually having to curl your hair, you need to try out this 100-percent mulberry silk rod headband. This set is currently on sale for $25, down from $31.99 as a part of Amazon’s ongoing Early Black Friday Deals event. The kit includes a styling rod, two matching silk scrunchies that are designed to be gentle on your hair, and a coordinating pink jumbo clip that will keep everything in place while you sleep.
While there’s definitely a learning curve, the set really is easy to use. All you have to do is place the rod in the middle of your head and fasten it into place with the clip. Then, divide your damp hair into two even sections before wrapping them both around either side of the band and securing the bottoms with each of the scrunchies. Pro-tip: Wrapping your hair away from your face will create open, bouncy curls.
Once your hair is dry, carefully remove both of the scrunchies and the clip before pulling out the band from the top and letting your hair fall. You’ll be left with bouncy, shiny, loose curls that look as if they’ve been coiffed at the salon—but without having to use traditional heat styling tools like blow dryers or curling irons. A light mist of hairspray or texturizing spray locks your style in place and will give you a more lived-in look.
And if you’re not really a plan-ahead type of person, no problem! While leaving the band in for four hours or more is generally recommended, you can use it right after you shower while you do your makeup before a night out to give your hair some added volume. The luxurious pink satin finish on the scrunchies and the rod also won’t tug at your hair or leave it feeling brittle, so think of it as a portable silk pillowcase for your hair!
-
Olivia Rodrigo Dressed Like a Mermaid to Pick Up Her AMA for New Artist of the Year
This is a whole look.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
55 Short Hairstyles and Haircuts for Women to Take Inspo From
Let your haircut planning commence!
By Maya Allen •
-
How to Make Your Hair Grow Faster and Thicker: An Expert Guide
Mermaid hair, here we come.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
25 Curly Hair Products for Every Hair Type
Say it with me: My curls will thrive this year.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
The 8 Best Diffusers for Curly Hair That Promise Zero Frizz
The ultimate curly-girl secret.
By Alexis Gaskin •
-
The 15 Best Hair Growth Oils for Every Texture
The "long hair, don't care" lifestyle awaits you.
By Maya Allen •
-
The 29 Prettiest Hair Colors for Winter 2021-2022
Shades so good, you'll swear off hats.
By Maya Allen •
-
The 26 Best Shampoos and Conditioners, According to Our Editors
Frizzy hair, fine hair, curly hair—we've got you covered.
By Taylore Glynn •