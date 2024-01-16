Exactly How to Get Jenna Ortega's Fresh-Faced Emmys Look

At the 75th Emmy Awards tonight, spring appeared to come a little early. Countless stars stepped out in bright colors, fresh faces, and floral motifs, signaling that the world is more than ready for a bit of sunshine. One of those actors is Jenna Ortega, who has been deviating from the gothic look she wore while promoting her Netflix show Wednesday, opting instead for pastels, pinks, and whites as she attends press events and awards shows. Tonight, not only did she wear another floral number, but she also sported fresh-faced, clean makeup that contrasted her harsh looks of yore.

Ortega’s matte look consisted of a near-nude shade of pink on her lips and a subtle pink blush on her cheeks. Her eyes, meanwhile, were contoured subtly with a shiny, lifting shade in the center that kept her looking wide awake. The makeup look, like her dress, came courtesy of Dior, including their popular glow face palette and their Rouge Dior lipstick.

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ortega looked stunning and confident at the Emmys in her new look. The 21-year-old actress was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series—an honor that ultimately went to Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. Ortega’s interpretation of the iconic Wednesday Addams remains wildly popular, though, and with Wednesday set to have a second season in which Ortega says “everything’s bigger,” we can expect many more award nominations for the actress in the coming years.

Looking to channel Ortega’s fresh-faced look while you’re waiting on the new season of Wednesday? Below, some of the products used to achieve tonight’s look.

Get the Look