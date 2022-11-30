The Cast of 'Wednesday:' Your Guide

Netflix has a new mega-hit series with a massive and impressive cast. Executive produced by Tim Burton and based on the Addams Family, Wednesday has become the streamer's most-watched debut for an English-language series, dethroning the last season of Stranger Things. The Netflix series follows a now-teenage Wednesday Addams as she enters the Nevermore Academy for fangs, furs, scales, stoners, psychics, and any other extreme outcast who needs an education. As soon as she arrives, our pigtailed heroine lands at the center of a mystery involving a serial-killing monster and the small town's colonial past.

The cast of Wednesday is led by Jenna Ortega as a pitch-perfect Wednesday, with other cast members including a notable Game of Thrones alum and the actress who made the character a pop-culture icon in the '90s. Read on to meet the faces behind the series.

The Addams Family

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Based on the eldest daughter of the classic cartoon family, the now-teenage Wednesday loves everything dark, dreary, and psychologically concerning. She's a rebellious teenager who's protective over the people who she'll never admit she loves. In fact, an act of revenge on behalf of her little brother lands her at Nevermore Academy, where she gets wrapped into a mystery from the past.

20-year-old Ortega started her career as a child actress, appearing in a recurring role as Young Jane in the CW's Jane the Virgin. She starred in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle and voiced Princess Elena in the animated series Elena of Avalor. Recently, she played Ellie in You season 2, starred in the drama film The Fallout, and appeared a streak of horror movies, including Scream, X, and American Carnage.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

The gorgeous Morticia Adams is the matriarch of the Addams family and the former queen bee of Nevermore Academy, where she met her husband Gomez. She's a well-meaning mother to rebellious Wednesday, though she has her own secrets.

Oscar winner Zeta-Jones got her start in the '90s, starring in TV and films including 1998's The Mask of Zorro and 2000's High Fidelity and Traffic. She's best known for her star turn as Velma Kelly in the musical Chicago, and she's also recently starred in the Ryan Murphy miniseries Feud and the Fox series Prodigal Son.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Gomez is Morticia's loving husband and Wednesday's caring father, who shows his love to his daughter in whatever ways make her the least uncomfortable. He's still as passionately in love with his wife as they were as teenagers.

Guzmán's prolific career began in the '80s, and the Puerto Rican actor is best known for his roles in the HBO series Oz and How to Make It in America, the 2004 adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, and the Netflix series Narcos. He also appeared alongside his TV wife Jones in Traffic.

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Wednesday's sweet little brother Pugsley is Ordonez's biggest role to date; he previously appeared in the 2018 Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, as well as several short films and the indie film 7th and Union.

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Another character from the classic Addams Family, Thing is Wednesday's literal right-hand man, who helps her with her investigations and serves as her confidant. He and Wednesday share several sweet scenes, which is why Burton insisted that the show hire an on-set actor (opens in new tab) instead of building the hand through CGI.

25-year-old Dorobantu is a Romanian hand trick magician who works as a hand actor, illusionist, and events entertainer. Wednesday is his first credited role, and he also shares updates of his work (as well as some cooking snaps and dog pics) on his Instagram (opens in new tab).

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Wednesday's beloved Uncle Fester is mentioned several times before he shows up in the series, as the adult that she most admires and trusts. He’s a master of the dark arts and a thief, and among his talents is an ability to generate electricity. He often keeps to himself...unless he needs a place to lay low.

Armisen is a longtime actor and comedian who joined Saturday Night Live in 2002 and became a regular cast member in 2004. In addition to guest-starring on nearly every TV comedy of the past two decades (including Broad City, New Girl, 30 Rock, Bob's Burgers, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), he has also created and starred in several shows. Besides SNL, he's best known for the sketch comedy series Portlandia, which he co-created with his comedy partner Carrie Brownstein.

Nevermore Academy

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Principal Weems runs Nevermore with a compassionate iron fist, keeping the peace between the outcast school and the normie town of Jericho. She's also a former student who always played second fiddle to her roommate...who happened to be Morticia Addams. Now she has to deal with Wednesday, though she'll do whatever is necessary to keep her position.

After graduating from a drama school in London, Christie rose to fame as the aspiring knight Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. She's since starred as Commander Lynne in the final Hunger Games film, played Captain Phasma in the recent Star Wars trilogy, and appeared as Lucifer Morningstar in the recent Netflix hit The Sandman. Next she's set to join the Apple TV+ drama Severance in its second season.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Wednesday's new roommate Enid is her polar opposite: a bubbly, colorful, warm ray of sunshine. She's also an outcast among outcasts, a werewolf who's a late bloomer but still has some wicked claws. Though her efforts to help Wednesday find some school spirit don't always work out, the duo are fast friends.

20-year-old Myers grew up as a community theater kid in Orlando, Florida, where she got steady commercial and voice acting work as a child actor. She later moved to Atlanta and appeared in several shows and films, including ABC's The Baker and The Beauty and the Lifetime film Girl in the Basement. (She's also a passionate fan girl (opens in new tab), from The Lord of The Rings to Attack on Titan to k-pop.)

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

When Wednesday arrives at Nevermore, she meets Xavier, a popular, mysterious boy with whom she has a childhood connection. The pair become intrigues by each other, though Wednesday isn't sure of his true agenda. As for his power, he's a talented psychic painter.

White is a Canadian actor who got his start as a kid, appearing in films and shows including NBC's Saving Hope and Hulu's 11.22.63, FOX's The Gifted, and Freevee's Pretty Hard Cases.

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Siren Bianca is the queen bee at Nevermore, an alpha who immediately clashes with Wednesday (though it doesn't help that she's also Xavier's ex). She also has some intriguing problems of her own, including her struggles with her siren powers and some family secrets.

New York City native Sunday grew up in Staten Island and graduated from the famed LaGuardia High School before attending USC's film school. She made her TV debut on an episode of CBS's MacGyver and has also appeared in the Netflix series Dear White People, Hulu's Good Trouble, and the films Bad Hair and Dog. She's also narrated a few audiobooks, including Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda.

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill

Ms. Thornhill, the house mother of Wednesday's dorm and the only normie member of Nevermore's staff, is played Ricci, who made the character a '90s icon through her portrayals in the films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. The former child actor continued her prolific career into adulthood, starring in the films Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Sleepy Hollow, Penelope, and The Matrix Resurrections. She also currently stars in the thrilling Showtime series Yellowjackets.

Jericho

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Tyler the barista is one of the "normies" who lives in Jericho, the small town near Nevermore. Though many of the kids in town bully the boarding school's outcasts, Tyler takes a quick liking to Wednesday. She's equally as intrigued by the boy next door with a troubled past.

Doohan has been working as an actor for over a decade, and his biggest roles to date include playing the son of a judge played by Bryan Cranston in Showtime's Your Honor and a younger version of Aaron Paul in the Apple TV+ anthology Truth Be Told. Before joining Wednesday, he was a big fan (opens in new tab) of the '90s Addams Family movies. Also, he married (opens in new tab) his husband Fielder Jewett earlier this year, with his TV dad Cranston officiating the ceremony(!).

Jamie McShane as Sherrif Donovan Galpin

Tyler's dad Jamie is the sheriff of the small town, who has a general weariness against the Nevermore kids and a specific dislike for Wednesday and her family. He works constantly to protect Jericho from the mysterious monster roaming the woods, and to avoid dealing with his troubled relationship with Tyler.

McShane grew up in New Jersey and started his career acting in plays and soap operas in New York before moving to L.A. He's guest-starred in most of the best-known shows of the '00s and early '10s, as well as the Marvel films Thor and The Avengers. He's also appeared in the films Argo and Gone Girl, as well as FOX's The Passage, CBS's SEAL Team, and Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer.

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Dr. Kinbott lives in Jericho and serves as therapist for several Nevermore students, as well as Tyler. Wednesday only attends sessions due to a court order, but Kinbott occasionally cracks through the teenager's defenses.

Lindhome got her first big break as a stage actor in the early '00s, and she's starred in films including Million Dollar Baby, Changeling, The Last House on the Left, and Knives Out. On the television side, she has starred in the Comedy Central sitcom Another Period, and guested on series including HBO's Enlightened, The Big Bang Theory, The Neighborhood, and Netflix's Grace and Frankie.