JVN Hair Is Having an Unreal Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is around the corner, which means warmer weather, beach time, and barbecues are on the horizon. And while we’re all about summer, the change in weather can be a little, well, tricky in the hair department. The humidity makes frizz inevitable, heat styling seems silly when you’re by the ocean, and sweaty necks make updos a heck of a lot more enticing. Having a solid lineup of hair products that work with your natural texture instead of against it can make your summer hairstyling so much easier. That’s where JVN Hair comes into play.

The brand has a stellar lineup of shampoos, conditioners, and stylers (they all smell amazing, FYI) and they're offering an insane Memorial Day sale. Starting Friday, May 27, JVN Hair is giving customers 20 percent off of everything—including best sellers and fan-favorites. To get the discount, along with free shipping, just enter the “SPLASH20” when you checkout at jvnhair.com. The promo will last through Monday, May 31.

There are tons of products to choose from, so we took the liberty of calling out a few of our favorites. From the air dry cream that is a must for a post-swim styling to an oil that’s the MVP for a sun-exposed, dry and flaky scalp, keep scrolling through to see what we’re stocking up on for summer.

(opens in new tab) JVN Complete Air Dry Cream This baby is a beach bag staple. It’s a quick and easy way to tame wet hair after a dip in the ocean or the pool. Running just a bit of product through damp hair is the perfect way to help control frizz after a midday swim. The cream is also a great addition to your post-shower routine—especially if you have frizzy, curly, or coily hair. $24 at JVN Hair (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil Whether you have an itchy scalp by nature or find that the sun exposure makes your skin drier, Van Ness’ treatment should be in your haircare rotation. Its nutrient-rich formula works wonders to calm an irritated scalp. We should warn you: this is a pre-shampoo oil—not a scalp serum. It’s not going to dry down, so you’re 100 percent going to want to jump in the shower after letting it soak in for 15 minutes. $28 at JVN Hair (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) JVN Embody Daily Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner While most people have to deal with frizz and unruly hair in the humidity, those with thin, fine hair have the opposite struggle. As someone who falls into the latter category, I can confirm that the second I step outside, my hair falls flat to my face and looks like a greasy mess. But this shampoo and conditioner helps me maintain a little lift. It cleanses the scalp and plumps up stands, so my hair feels and looks thicker. Plus, the sandalwood smell can’t be beat. $18 each at JVN Hair (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) JVN Complete Nourishing Shine Drops My personal favorite product from the bunch, this multi-purpose oil gives instant shine. I have color-treated hair that always gets a bit brassy and dull in the summer—but a few drops of JVN’s drops are an instant pick-me-up. I like to layer this on in steps. I’ll use a few drops on damp hair before blow drying and then add a little more of the shine-boosting formula once my hair is styled. It makes everything look brighter, fresher, and healthier. $22 at JVN Hair (opens in new tab)