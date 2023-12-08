As we prepare to close out 2023 and transition into a new year, many of us find ourselves thinking about how we’ve grown and what changes we’d like to make. Some of these changes impact our routines or our professional goals, while others have to do with our relationships to ourselves or others, but one transformation is the most obvious of them all: a daring new haircut or color that looks nothing like what we wore before. And that’s precisely what Kate Beckinsale just debuted at the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in Los Angeles on December 6.

Just days before, Beckinsale wore her signature long, brown hair in a bun at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration, so it was a shock to find her with a blonde bob by the end of the week. The look was styled by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos along with Steeve Foussard of Opus Beauty , and was worn in bouncy, beachy waves and styled with a side part. The bright red lipstick Beckinsale wore, which matched her monochromatic red ensemble, made her look all the more eye-catching.

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

The following day, we got yet another view of Beckinsale’s new bob—this time styled by Scott King . She wore it in a middle part with her chestnut brown roots peeking through. Her waves were also far more subdued this time, which corresponded with her nude lip, natural makeup, and pearly white dress from Self Portrait .

In just two days, Beckinsale has flipped the world’s expectations of her (or her appearance, at least) upside down à la Rita Hayworth in 1948 , and she’s proven that even short, blunt haircuts can be styled in myriad ways. Here’s to end-of-the-year hair transformations, and to keeping an eye out for what else Beckinsale has in store.