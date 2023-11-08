Kendra Scott's First Fragrance Collection Has Officially Launched

Jewelry and fragrance may engage different senses, but both bring something special to an outfit. Kendra Scott knows this well. Today, the lifestyle brand is officially entering the beauty space with the launch of three signature scents: Ruby Musk, Amber Aura, and Jade Blossom.

"A signature scent, much like jewelry, is the perfect accessory for any occasion. Entering the beauty space as has been a long-term vision, and we’re so excited to bring these three scents to our brand fans, while also creating new relationships with the beauty-focused consumer," shared the brand’s Founder, CCO, and Executive Chairwoman, Kendra Scott exclusively with Marie Claire.

Designed to celebrate life’s moments, the three fragrances will "empower the customer to make their presence known with a scent all their own." Ruby Musk, for instance, was created to evoke romance, opening with nostalgic and alluring top notes of bergamot, pink pepper, and rose.

(Image credit: Kendra Scott)

If you're looking for something fresher, you can try the feminine and airy Jade Blossom, featuring notes of jasmine, green flower, and tuberose. The luminous Amber Aura completes the trio with a powerful medley of cedarwood, warm floral, and musk.

Available exclusively in Kendra Scott retail stores and online at kendrascott.com, the perfumes are launching in two sizes: A full-size 75 mL bottle and 10 mL travel-size.

"Each of the scents are inspired by pure wanderlust, as well as my personal experiences and travels over the years," Scott shares. "We are looking forward to hearing about the experiences the Kendra Scott customer has with the fragrances as we approach the holiday season and new year."

