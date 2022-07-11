Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re not a member of the Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fan club, now’s a pretty good time to submit an application. The pair proved that they are, in fact, couple goals when they made the joint decision to dip dye their hair purple for their Austrian getaway. Now, it’s possible purple is their favorite color or maybe it was a reference to Bell’s new book The World Needs More Purple Schools but—and maybe this is a reach—the tone could be a subtle nod to Bell’s Frozen character Princess Anna. Hear us out: the animated royal is always wearing a purple bow and cape and Austria looks a heck of a lot like the fictional Norwegian land of Arendelle.

“Hallstatt Austria looks just like Arendelle 💜,” The Good Place actress captioned a series of images with her purple-haired husband. Within just a few hours, the comments section was filled with love for the duo’s new look—and some predictions about Frozen 3. “Think Dax would dress up like Kristoff for kicks,” one person joked, while another said, “Splitting the same hair dye is an FB power couple move and I support it.”

A hair transformation has seemingly been top of mind for Bell for quite some time. So, while this dye appears to be temporary (it’s faded substantially over the course of her trip), something more permanent might be in her future. In a July 2021 interview with Allure, the actress revealed that she was “over being blonde.”

“I don’t foresee myself going back to bright blonde. I think I’m going to, for a while, stick with my au naturel dirty, dirty, dirty blonde light brown.” But if Bell’s purple ‘do is any indication, she’s feeling a little more experimental with her look these days.