Today's Top Stories
1
Marina Cortbawi Created Clothes for Freedom
2
Madi Prewett Shares Her Favorite Self-Care Books
3
Read 'All Her Little Secrets' With Us in November
4
Olivia Munn Doesn't Care About "Settling Down"
5
Press Play on These Brand-New Podcasts

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's Approach to Discussing Sex With Their Daughters Is Super Progressive

This is so great.

By Iris Goldsztajn
pasadena, california january 16 dax shepard of top gear america speaks during the discovery motortrend segment of the 2020 winter tca press tour at the langham huntington, pasadena on january 16, 2020 in pasadena, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy SussmanGetty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell seem like incredibly thoughtful parents, as Shepard proved once again on his Armchair Expert podcast. With two young daughters, Shepard and Bell have had to think about how they want them to understand sex, and their approach to the discussion sounds positive and empowering.

"I'll tell you one thing that my wife does which I think is ingenious—she didn't make it up, she got it from somebody—is when she describes sex to our children, she says, 'and the woman takes the man's penis and puts it in her vagina,' so right away it's like, 'you're in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina,'" Shepard told his guest Gwyneth Paltrow.

The dad of two also shared his attitude to the archaic notion that he's responsible for "protecting" his daughters from having sex at all in the future. "Of course, the most generic thing every guy says to me is, 'Oh, you better have a gun, there’s gonna be guys coming around,'" Shepard said. "This notion I have to protect my daughters’ virginity with great prejudice if necessary."

He turned this notion on its head, explaining that it would be hypocritical of him to paint sex as a bad thing. "My response is, I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity, remains my favorite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity," he said. "I’m anti-getting esteemed from that activity, but that’s it." Mic drop.

Related Stories
Dax Shepard Once Broke Up With Kristen Bell
Watch Kristen Bell Laugh as Dax Shepard Parents
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Angelina Jolie Dodged a Question About The Weeknd
Kourtney and Travis Want a "Destination Wedding"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Harry Panicked About the Queen's Hospital Stay
Olivia Munn Doesn't Care About "Settling Down"
These 83 Twitter Accounts Harass Meghan Markle
Adele's Ex Came to a Special Taping of Her Album
Kristen Stewart on a "Spooky" Moment Playing Diana
Travis Covered His Ex' Name With Tattoo for Kourt
Kendall Jenner Wore a Bedazzled Pink Cowboy Hat
Kourtney & Travis Will Def "Have a Baby Together"