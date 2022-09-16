Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Back Micro Bangs and Chunky Highlights

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner was the queen of hair experimentation. Rewind seven or eight years, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took a bold, new color for a test run every few months. There was turquoise, violet, and pink hues. Bobs, extensions, choppy layers—you name it, she tried it. But, recently, she’s been pretty consistent with her jet black, long locks. Well, until now.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s go-to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero took to Instagram on Thursday, September 15, to share quite the dramatic new look. “King Kylie,” he captioned a photo of the reality star sporting chunky red highlights and micro fringe. The Y2K meets ‘50s color and cut, while amazing, appears to be only temporary. It looks to be one of many hairstyles the mom of two tried out for a photo shoot.

Such overwhelming hair inspo brought Jenner’s family and friends back to her more experimental days, with many jumping into the comments section. “Missed those wigs,” fan account @kyliejennercloset wrote. Khloé Kardashian even chimed in with, “Wow ,wow. No! I am not ready for this. Wow.” Another fan joked that the extensive wig lineup was reminiscent of Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose’s wig collection.

For Kylie, wigs have more of a significance than simply trying out a new trend—they mark the start of her influence in the beauty industry. In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Kylie Baby founder shared that she first realized she was a “big deal” when people started copying her blue hair. “Everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

This begs the question: Does this mean baby bangs are about to make a comeback?