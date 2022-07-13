Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In case you somehow missed the memo: Hot pink is the summer color. And, given Dua Lipa is the trendiest person alive, it shouldn’t shock you that she took the Barbiecore trend to the next level. Because she didn’t just pop on some pink polish or wear a head-to-toe pink outfit—oh no. The “Levitating” singer decided to dye her jet black hair a very hot pink for her photo shoot with Puma. And to say we’re obsessed with the look would be a gross understatement.

The man responsible for her Barbiecore transformation? Chris Appleton. The hairstylist took to Instagram to share some BTS photos of Dua in all her “candy crush pink” hair glory. “Pink make the boys wink - lil bts of the magic,” he captioned his post. The “One Kiss” singer also shared a handful of photos via her Instagram page—and it didn’t take long for fans to start obsessing over her new look. “OK DUA….YOU ARE….SO GORGEOUS,” one person wrote, while another said, “Red hair comeback.”

The Grammy winner is no stranger to taking fun hair colors for a test run. She previously rocked dip dyed pink ends in April 2020, a copper red tone in June 2021 for her Versace campaign, and most recently, a platinum blonde shade for the 2022 Grammys.

Dua’s not the only celeb to embrace a pink hair color in recent weeks. Megan Fox debuted a paler pink hue last week. The gorgeous transformation, which was thanks to hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos, was in support of a matching moment with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The “Bloody Valentine” singer dyed his hair a hot pink hue for the premiere of his new documentary, Life in Pink. “Absolute chaos nyc. SOS,” Fox captioned an Instagram post at the time. Kourtney Kardashian also embraced a purple-pink tinged tone, completed by hairstylist Irinel de Leon. We're not sure who will be next, but we're excited to find out.