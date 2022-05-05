Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

Maude Apatow and Leslie Mann do allll the mother-daughter activities. They get their nails done together, have side-by-side haircuts—you name it, they're on it. That in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Euphoria star credits “everything” she knows about beauty to her mom. Still, her biggest takeaway from Mann has next to nothing to do with products. “My mom always said that inner beauty is the most important—that’s what comes out on your face,” Maude says. “It’s most important to be a nice, good person.”

“We focus on health and happiness,” adds Leslie. “We take care of ourselves on the inside and the outside with good products. We make sure we drink a lot of water and then also moisturize so we can be a little more glowy.” While the This Is 40 actress may be responsible for instilling a 360 beauty approach in her daughter, she’s the first to admit that Maude has quickly become her personal “beauty icon.”

Here, we talked to Maude and Leslie about their all-time favorite facial tools, the self-care rituals that keep them grounded, and the moisturizer that's been a favorite in their family for generations.

Rise and Shine

Leslie Mann: Once my alarm goes off, I’ll go downstairs and feed my cat—and Maude’s cat. She dropped him off and left him here. They’re Siberians, so they’re the cutest cats ever. But now, [my husband, Judd Apatow, and I] have four cats. We’re supposed to be empty nesters living our best lives, but all I can think about is how I need to stay home and take care of all of my cats.

Maude Apatow: I wake up and feed my cat—just kidding. I usually take a shower right away to wake up. Then, I’ll do my skincare routine. I’ll put toner on my face and moisturizer. Then, I’ll go into makeup if I need to wear anything that day.

Signature Look

LM: I love a bold lip, a little bit of eyebrow fill in, and some mascara. I’m terrible at doing eyeshadow, so I don’t ever use that. I don’t usually wear foundation, but I do like the Ilia Serum. It just looks like skin. And I love the Chanel Base Lumieré so much. It’s an illuminating base that can be worn on its own and it just makes the skin look so pretty.

MA: I definitely love to wear pretty minimal makeup, like foundation, and blush, and some highlighter. For my eyes, well, I’m kind of not great at eyeshadow or eyeliner, so I don’t do too much to my eyes. But I love bold lipstick—a red or pink or super dark color in the winter.

LM: Then why do you always buy the same brown color? You’re always like, ‘I just got this new lip color.’ And it’s always the same weird brown color and you think it looks different. It doesn’t—it’s always the same brown.

MA: I’ll always be like, ‘I think I found it. This is finally it. This is the one.’ It always looks the same as the others. I’m still working on finding my go-to nude.

Self-Care Ritual

MA: I love using tools—they feel so good. I’ll use the Chantecaille Advanced Bio Lifting + Facial Roller in the morning when I wake up to de-puff, and it feels like a nice facial massage. I don’t even put it in the fridge, but it still feels cold.

LM: I think meditation is good. I always look better after meditating, too. Then, I also like LYMA—it’s a laser. It was given to me when I was in England because I fell and cut my chin open. This helps with scarring, but also wrinkles. It really does make your skin look better.

Cheap-But-Chic

LM: Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer. My grandma Sadie used to have the Cherry Almond scent and now it’s just become my go-to lotion. And the smell reminds me of her, so that’s an added plus. (PSA: Jergens bottled the scent into a limited-edition perfume for Mother’s Day in honor of their "A Mom Is a Mom" campaign—and they're hosting a giveaway on Instagram.)

MA: A little hack of mine is that you can use the Jergens wet skin moisturizer on dry skin. They use it on sets that I’ve worked on, too. They always have little bottles of it.

Signature Scent

LM: Mine is Prada Fluer d'Oranger. I love it.

MA: I don’t think I have a signature scent yet.

Beauty Icon

LM: Maude Apatow.

MA: Leslie Mann.

P.M. Routine

MA: I started using retinol actually, which has really helped my skin. That’s a big one that I’ll do before bed. I have prescription retinol, but I really like the skincare brand Obagi, too.

LM: I wash my face and drink my Sleepy Time Tea. But, you know what else you have to use at night? The Laneige Sleeping Mask—that’s really good. I have to have that or I can’t sleep. I pack a ton of it on my lips before I go to bed.

