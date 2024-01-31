Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Alopecia Diagnosis

Simply put, alopecia is another word for hair loss; it comes in many forms (a receding hairline, chemo-induced hair loss, or hair loss via the autoimmune disease alopecia areata) and can appear out of nowhere, anytime in your life. Yesterday, Lili Reinhart opened up about her recent diagnosis with alopecia, causing fans to educate themselves about—and share their own journeys with—the condition.

"Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," the Riverdale star wrote via TikTok on Tuesday, January 30, sharing a video of herself in a red light therapy session as she lip-synced to a sound saying "I'm pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure." In the posts caption, she wrote that red light therapy is her "new best friend" and added "alopecia" and "mental health" hashtags.

In her comments section, fans sent love and asked questions about Reinhart's diagnosis.

"I don’t understand how adults just randomly get alopecia like what the hell is causing that WHAT," reads the first comment. "I have alopecia areata! The beginning is tough, but you got this," added another.

Reinhart wears her hair in a slicked back bun at the 2020 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Reinhart didn't share the exact form of alopecia she was diagnosed with, her comment about stress led fans to believe she's dealing with alopecia areata, in which your immune system attacks the hair follicles, or telogen effluvium, in which a period of high stress causes your hair follicles to move into a resting phase and suddenly fall out.

Here's hoping Reinhart has a nice, low-stress journey in front of her. For now, it's great that she's sharing her struggles—if only to educate fans and make them feel less alone.