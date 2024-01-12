Lily Aldridge Lightened Up Her Hair for the New Year

If you're someone who thinks New Year's resolutions are moot after a week, I'm here to change your mind. In reality, there's no time limit on making a change. "New year, new you" can start halfway through January. And the best place to kick a transformation off is the hair salon.

On Wednesday, January 10, Lily Aldridge posted a couple of selfies that prove there's no time like the present for a refresh. According to her Instagram story, the 38-year-old headed to the salon for a mid-week makeover, leaving with a new head of lightened (and shortened) locks courtesy of celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham and hairstylist Danny Rishoff.

(Image credit: @lilyaldridge on Instagram)

"My Queen transformed me!!!" wrote Aldridge in the first story, a video where she showed off the whole scope of her new color before zooming in on Cunningham. Compared to her former dark brown strands, the new shade is much lighter: A cool-toned, ombré-esque bronde (Cunningham basically invented ombré) with a shadow root that looks lovely against her brown eyes. In the second slide, she tagged Rishoff. "And fresh cut," she added.

While the California native has brightened things up before, she typically sticks to her signature brunette. Most recently, her hair was dyed a deep chocolate brown, just a bit darker than her daughter Dixie Pearl's locks. And while she's been keeping her once-long hair in a lob as of late, the new cut has some face framing that differs dramatically from her past blunt cuts.

New year, new Lily. And we love her just as much as before.