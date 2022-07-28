Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lily James spent the better part of last year as a blonde—well she *technically* spent it as a brunette in a series of blonde wigs. But it seems as though her transformation into Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy might have inspired her latest hair transformation. The 33-year-old actress has ditched her dark brown tone in favor of a very Pamela Anderson–esque buttery blonde hue. Oh, and she also got bangs. Lucky for us, she documented the entire revamp on Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, July 27, James paid a visit to hair colorist John MacPherson, who also works with stars like Vanessa Kirby and Billie Piper. MacPherson lifted James’ color an insane amount in just one visit. Going from such a deep brunette to a bright blonde typically takes a number of sessions to maintain the health of the hair. But, he somehow worked a “hair miracle,” according to James. To get the job done, MacPherson used Schwarzkopf Professional Hair Color, Redken Shade EQ Hair Gloss, and a K18 conditioning treatment.

James’s latest change isn’t the only look of hers that’s caused a buzz in the past few weeks. Rewind to July 12, when the actress debuted a gothic makeover for the Versace campaign. Her hair (which was actually a wig) was a jet black hue—and topped off with blunt micro bangs. Her makeup followed suit. Not only did she rock a vampy lip for the photo shoot, but she also bleached her eyebrows. It didn’t take long for celebs to comment on James’s dramatic look. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham wrote, “Jeeeeeeeeezuz! Your transformation is jaw-dropping, you unbelievable, beauuutiful chameleon lunatic,” while Lily Collins chimed in, “Yes girl!!!!!!”

All this to say, James has rocked three very different looks in July alone. Here’s to hoping she’s just as experimental in August.