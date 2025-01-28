Lily-Rose Depp is calling it: cool-toned beauty is here to stay. The Nosferatu actress attended the Chanel Haute-Couture Spring/Summer show in Paris on Jan. 28, dressed head to toe in the designer brand. While fashion enthusiasts delighted in her ultra-feminine tweed skirt suit, I, on the other hand, found myself completely obsessed with her cool-toned makeup, hair, and nails.

Courtesy of Min Kim, Depp’s makeup had a '90s throughline. It consisted of a subtle smoky liner, bushy brows, and a neutral-matte lip color. Her hair, bouncy and lightly curled, was designed to blend carefree Parisian energy with the glam of Old Hollywood, according to hairstylist Alexandry Costa.

Still, the color—a perfect bronde (or brunette blonde)—brought out her makeup and outfit's cooler, grayscale tones. A simple pink manicure, which was done by Joanna Memmi, was the (literal) cherry on top.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a tweed skirt set posing for the camera. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ‘90s and early ‘00s-inspired cool-toned beauty looks have slowly been inching their way back into the zeitgeist, with brands like MAC Cosmetics launching New Nudes, a lipstick line entirely dedicated to cool-toned lip colors for every skin tone.

That being said, Depp's grunge glam is a perfect blend of clean girl and indie sleaze. It's not the intentionally messy and uber-disheveled vibe reminiscent of the early aughts, but it isn't hyper-minimal. Her glam is a nod to the past with a wearable twist.

Depp proves that cool-toned beauty doesn’t have to be scary, but if you’re feeling apprehensive, the products below have become my go-to to help me tip-toe my way into the space.

Chanel Le Vernis $32 at Chanel Chanel's nail polish in Ballerina will forever be a staple. It's the perfect neutral polish that leans a bit more on the cool side, and it flatters a variety of skin tones.

Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner $34 at Neiman Marcus $32 at FWRD $34 at Bergdorf Goodman Whether you want smudgy eyeliner or a precise wing, this Victoria Beckham pencil must be in your makeup bag. Once you apply it to the eye, it allows for some wiggled room to blend, smudge, or smoke it out, but when it sets, it's not going anywhere.

MAC M·a·cximal Silky Matte Lipstick - Folio $25 at MAC Cosmetics I never thought this color would look good on me, but it is probably the most flattering, cool-toned lipstick I've ever tried. I like to pair it with Chestnut lip liner, also from MAC, and the combination is perfect every single time.