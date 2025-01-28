Lily-Rose Depp’s Cool-Toned Makeup Is So ‘90s Coded
Heavy eyeliner for the win.
Lily-Rose Depp is calling it: cool-toned beauty is here to stay. The Nosferatu actress attended the Chanel Haute-Couture Spring/Summer show in Paris on Jan. 28, dressed head to toe in the designer brand. While fashion enthusiasts delighted in her ultra-feminine tweed skirt suit, I, on the other hand, found myself completely obsessed with her cool-toned makeup, hair, and nails.
Courtesy of Min Kim, Depp’s makeup had a '90s throughline. It consisted of a subtle smoky liner, bushy brows, and a neutral-matte lip color. Her hair, bouncy and lightly curled, was designed to blend carefree Parisian energy with the glam of Old Hollywood, according to hairstylist Alexandry Costa.
Still, the color—a perfect bronde (or brunette blonde)—brought out her makeup and outfit's cooler, grayscale tones. A simple pink manicure, which was done by Joanna Memmi, was the (literal) cherry on top.
The ‘90s and early ‘00s-inspired cool-toned beauty looks have slowly been inching their way back into the zeitgeist, with brands like MAC Cosmetics launching New Nudes, a lipstick line entirely dedicated to cool-toned lip colors for every skin tone.
That being said, Depp's grunge glam is a perfect blend of clean girl and indie sleaze. It's not the intentionally messy and uber-disheveled vibe reminiscent of the early aughts, but it isn't hyper-minimal. Her glam is a nod to the past with a wearable twist.
Depp proves that cool-toned beauty doesn’t have to be scary, but if you’re feeling apprehensive, the products below have become my go-to to help me tip-toe my way into the space.
Chanel's nail polish in Ballerina will forever be a staple. It's the perfect neutral polish that leans a bit more on the cool side, and it flatters a variety of skin tones.
Whether you want smudgy eyeliner or a precise wing, this Victoria Beckham pencil must be in your makeup bag. Once you apply it to the eye, it allows for some wiggled room to blend, smudge, or smoke it out, but when it sets, it's not going anywhere.
I never thought this color would look good on me, but it is probably the most flattering, cool-toned lipstick I've ever tried. I like to pair it with Chestnut lip liner, also from MAC, and the combination is perfect every single time.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
2025's Extroverted Loud Luxury Trend Is Overflowing With Shoppable Accessories
Albeit maximal, these styles are surprisingly wearable.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Found: The It-Girl Commuter Shoes You'll See Everywhere in 2025
From the office to Pilates, they're the new must-have.
By Michelle Scanga Published
-
King Charles Once Teased the Press by Wearing a Hilarious Disguise That Tricked Pretty Much No One
Nice try.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The 13 Best Foundations for Mature Skin, Tested by Women Over 50
It's perfect for mature complexions.
By Siena Gagliano Published
-
Gray Hair Was the Hottest Accessory at the 2025 Golden Globes
Gray hair is chic, period.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
25 Brown Nail Designs To Instantly Elevate Winter's Hottest Polish Trend
Luxury at your fingertips.
By Emma Aerin Becker Published
-
20 Beauty Stocking Stuffers Guaranteed to Please Your Pickiest Family Members
Beauty editor-tested and approved.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
24 Luxury Beauty and Wellness Gifts for Your Pickiest Self-Care Obsessed Friends
Guaranteed to please even your pickiest friends and family.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
10 Winter Hair Color Trends Fashionable Women Love This Season
The season's top hair color trends are painfully chic.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
10 Winter Haircut Trends Stylish Women Are Wearing in 2024
It's time to get a little scissor happy.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
Why Dyson's New Airstrait Ad Ignited a TikTok Controversy
"They said y'all can buy the product but it is not meant for you."
By Hanna Lustig Published