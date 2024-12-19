Lily-Rose Depp and makeup artist Nina Park have truly found something special in each other. It reminds me a bit of when Kendall Jenner found her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips. It is the job of an actor or model to have an intimate understanding of their own face—the raw materials with which their art can be made. Which I suppose is why it's so thrilling for muses like Depp and Jenner to come across a collaborator whose grasp of their features rivals their own. That certainly seems to be the case with Depp and Park, who've worked together since 2018 at least.

"I’m only me when I’m wearing a Nina Park Glam," Depp once wrote in Park's Instagram comments. Beneath another post, The Idol star called Park, "The absolute queen of my life!!!!!!"

Now, the pair are in the midst of their best collaboration yet as Depp promotes Nosferatu, a retelling of the 1922 Dracula origin story in which she plays a troubled young bride named Ellen—the object of the titular vampire's infatuation. As you can probably imagine given Depp's decade-long relationship with the French fashion house, the press tour has been a parade of gothic looks built around archival Chanel dresses. But in my humble opinion, not enough attention has been paid to her haunted Victorian doll-meets-chiseled modern supermodel glam.

Lily-Rose Depp sports winged black eyeliner and taupe lip liner at the UK premiere of Nosferatu. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured above at the film's Los Angeles premiere as well as below at the UK premiere, Depp's method makeup for the Nosferatu press tour is an homage to the pale skin and muted colors that defined 19th century beauty standards. But it's equally a love letter to the signature beat she and Park have perfected over many years of working together. The resulting look generally seems to consist of cheeks dusted with bronzer and rose-colored blush; eye sockets sculpted with smudgy matte nude hues; and feline black eyeliner that fully encircles the waterline, tight-line, and lash line. Her lips are usually over-lined with taupe liner and topped with a pat of pinky-beige lipstick in the center. The exact shades and tones vary from appearance to appearance, depending on what she's wearing. But the tension between her sharply defined bone structure and softly blurred makeup is always there.

Lily-Rose Depp wears pale pink eyeshadow and blush at the Los Angeles premiere of Nosferatu. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of fighting the sullen, pouty look Depp was born with using colors and application techniques meant to add brightness and mask hollows, Park evidently prefers to lean into what makes the 25-year-old's face so memorable. Frankly, I think there's a sage beauty lesson for all of us in that approach. And I have a feeling it's going to pay off when awards season rolls around.

Both Depp and Park are Chanel Beauty darlings, so most of the products used on the actor come from the luxury brand. But in lieu of a full breakdown from Park herself, the lineup below closely approximates what you'll need to mirror her '90s supermodel-meets-vampire glam.

Shop Smudgy Beige Shades Inspired by Lily-Rose Depp

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Intemporelle $48 at Chanel

Chanel Joues Contraste in Rose Bronze $52 at Chanel

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals $50 at Sephora

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Endless Cacao $24 at Sephora