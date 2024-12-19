Lily-Rose Depp's 'Nosferatu' Press Tour Glam Captures Love at First Bite
'90s supermodel makeup goes gothic chic in the actor's signature look.
Lily-Rose Depp and makeup artist Nina Park have truly found something special in each other. It reminds me a bit of when Kendall Jenner found her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips. It is the job of an actor or model to have an intimate understanding of their own face—the raw materials with which their art can be made. Which I suppose is why it's so thrilling for muses like Depp and Jenner to come across a collaborator whose grasp of their features rivals their own. That certainly seems to be the case with Depp and Park, who've worked together since 2018 at least.
"I’m only me when I’m wearing a Nina Park Glam," Depp once wrote in Park's Instagram comments. Beneath another post, The Idol star called Park, "The absolute queen of my life!!!!!!"
Now, the pair are in the midst of their best collaboration yet as Depp promotes Nosferatu, a retelling of the 1922 Dracula origin story in which she plays a troubled young bride named Ellen—the object of the titular vampire's infatuation. As you can probably imagine given Depp's decade-long relationship with the French fashion house, the press tour has been a parade of gothic looks built around archival Chanel dresses. But in my humble opinion, not enough attention has been paid to her haunted Victorian doll-meets-chiseled modern supermodel glam.
Pictured above at the film's Los Angeles premiere as well as below at the UK premiere, Depp's method makeup for the Nosferatu press tour is an homage to the pale skin and muted colors that defined 19th century beauty standards. But it's equally a love letter to the signature beat she and Park have perfected over many years of working together. The resulting look generally seems to consist of cheeks dusted with bronzer and rose-colored blush; eye sockets sculpted with smudgy matte nude hues; and feline black eyeliner that fully encircles the waterline, tight-line, and lash line. Her lips are usually over-lined with taupe liner and topped with a pat of pinky-beige lipstick in the center. The exact shades and tones vary from appearance to appearance, depending on what she's wearing. But the tension between her sharply defined bone structure and softly blurred makeup is always there.
Instead of fighting the sullen, pouty look Depp was born with using colors and application techniques meant to add brightness and mask hollows, Park evidently prefers to lean into what makes the 25-year-old's face so memorable. Frankly, I think there's a sage beauty lesson for all of us in that approach. And I have a feeling it's going to pay off when awards season rolls around.
Both Depp and Park are Chanel Beauty darlings, so most of the products used on the actor come from the luxury brand. But in lieu of a full breakdown from Park herself, the lineup below closely approximates what you'll need to mirror her '90s supermodel-meets-vampire glam.
Shop Smudgy Beige Shades Inspired by Lily-Rose Depp
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
