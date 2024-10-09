“I hate blow-drying my hair so much,” Lindsay Lohan emphatically tells me via Zoom. Ironically, she says this while wearing the most perfect blowout.

Her “strawberry banana” hair color (her words, not mine) has a mirror-like gloss, the ideal bounce, and a center part without one strand out of place. Her hair is also incredibly long. I’m talking down-to-her-hips length. She’s also fresh off a trim—her first in months. “I only do them when I absolutely have to and start getting those jagged edges,” Lohan shares. And her cowlick (Stars! They’re just like us!) is missing in action.

If I sound like a LiLo hair fan girl, it’s because I most definitely am. I’m also shameless, so believe me when I say that my infatuation with her 10-out-of-10 blowout increased exponentially when she told me it would last her at least five days.

How? Well, it’s no longer a mystery because I asked Lohan, the newest Nexxus ambassador, to share her best-kept hair secrets. A week in the life of her hair, ahead.

Lohan's campaign is filled with The Parent Trap nostalgia. (Image credit: Nexxus)

Day One, Two, Three, and Four

Lohan tells me the key to elongating a blowout is to cocktail the appropriate mix of volumizing, nourishing, and shine-enhancing products at the get-go. She’ll use the Nexxus XXL Spray and the Volume Spray to “hold it for a while and give it the shine it needs to look—and stay—beautiful.”

Day Five and Six

That combo locks in her hair for four or five days, but even her famous head of hair is not immune to a greasy scalp. Cut to: creative styling. “I’ll do a low bun and slick it back if I have to. I like using the Nexxus Slick Stick when playing with my son,” says Lohan.

She’s even debating taking a page from Annie James and Hallie Parker’s Parent Trap playbook and wearing Y2K-style headbands to squeeze an extra day out of her look. “I love headbands, and I've been trying to find a way to make one work. I literally think I might go out and buy one today,” she tells me.

Day Seven

Wash day is perhaps the most important for restoring her hair's shine. “I use hair oils when I can let my hair rest and do a nice scroll on my phone,” Lohan shares. “I feel like that keeps my hair healthy and nourished. I need to replenish it after heat, so this is the most important step.”

Want to try her routine for yourself? Shop Lohan's favorite products below.

