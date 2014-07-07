Makeup How-To: Dark Blue Eyeliner

(Image credit: Kathryn Wirsing)

Step 1. Line the upper lash line with a deep blue eyeliner. This line does not have to be perfect.

Step 2. Smudge liner up the lid with your finger.

Step 3. Use a bright cobalt blue liner inside the lash line to intensify the look.

Step 4. Add a thick, smudged blue line to the bottom lash line.

Step 5. Apply two coats of your favorite mascara to both the top and bottom lashes.

Dark Blue Eyeliner