Makeup How-To: Dark Blue Eyeliner
Cobalt blues really make brown eyes stand out.
By Marie Claire
Step 1. Line the upper lash line with a deep blue eyeliner. This line does not have to be perfect.
Step 2. Smudge liner up the lid with your finger.
Step 3. Use a bright cobalt blue liner inside the lash line to intensify the look.
Step 4. Add a thick, smudged blue line to the bottom lash line.
Step 5. Apply two coats of your favorite mascara to both the top and bottom lashes.
