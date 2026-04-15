I Tested Every Viral Lip Balm So You Don’t Have To—These 9 Are Worth the Hype

From Summer Fridays to Glossier.

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brooke knappenberger holding up summer fridays lip butter balm overlaid with eadem chouchou balm and laneige lip sleeping mask on glossy pink liquid cosmetic texture background
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I'm the type of girl who has to have no less than four lip products on her at all times. In fact, I spy nine different lip balms and glosses on my desk at this very moment (true story!). While my day-to-day makeup doesn't change much, I do enjoy playing around with my lippie—there are simply too many new launches to stick to a single favorite. I've probably tested well over a hundred lip balms by now, and many of them have reached viral status. Not all of them deserve the hype, though, so allow me to cut through the noise for you.

As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I know what makes a product stand out from the rest of the pack. When it comes to lip balms, the formula needs to soothe my dry, chapped lips, and the effect should last much longer than an hour. Texture is vital, too—nothing's worse than stray hairs sticking to your lips—and I don't mind a hint of color, either.

Ahead, I'm diving into all of the viral lip balms that are actually worth your hard-earned dollar. From tinted balms to luxury lippies, there's no doubt you've seen these picks splashed across your For You Page. But take it from me, these nine live up to the hype.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.