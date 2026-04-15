I'm the type of girl who has to have no less than four lip products on her at all times. In fact, I spy nine different lip balms and glosses on my desk at this very moment (true story!). While my day-to-day makeup doesn't change much, I do enjoy playing around with my lippie—there are simply too many new launches to stick to a single favorite. I've probably tested well over a hundred lip balms by now, and many of them have reached viral status. Not all of them deserve the hype, though, so allow me to cut through the noise for you.

As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I know what makes a product stand out from the rest of the pack. When it comes to lip balms, the formula needs to soothe my dry, chapped lips, and the effect should last much longer than an hour. Texture is vital, too—nothing's worse than stray hairs sticking to your lips—and I don't mind a hint of color, either.

Ahead, I'm diving into all of the viral lip balms that are actually worth your hard-earned dollar. From tinted balms to luxury lippies, there's no doubt you've seen these picks splashed across your For You Page. But take it from me, these nine live up to the hype.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Vanilla Beige - Vanilla Beige $24 at Summer Fridays Call me greedy, but I have every single flavor of Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, and I refuse to part with any of them—they are that good. Its buttery, not-too-thin, not-too-thick texture is simply divine and applies smoothly on the lips. It instantly softens while adding a pretty touch of shine and color. If I had to choose, which would be like picking a favorite child, Vanilla Beige is my number one for its unbelievably delicious vanilla flavor and flattering nude tint.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors