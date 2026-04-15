I Tested Every Viral Lip Balm So You Don’t Have To—These 9 Are Worth the Hype
From Summer Fridays to Glossier.
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I'm the type of girl who has to have no less than four lip products on her at all times. In fact, I spy nine different lip balms and glosses on my desk at this very moment (true story!). While my day-to-day makeup doesn't change much, I do enjoy playing around with my lippie—there are simply too many new launches to stick to a single favorite. I've probably tested well over a hundred lip balms by now, and many of them have reached viral status. Not all of them deserve the hype, though, so allow me to cut through the noise for you.
As someone who tests beauty products for a living, I know what makes a product stand out from the rest of the pack. When it comes to lip balms, the formula needs to soothe my dry, chapped lips, and the effect should last much longer than an hour. Texture is vital, too—nothing's worse than stray hairs sticking to your lips—and I don't mind a hint of color, either.
Ahead, I'm diving into all of the viral lip balms that are actually worth your hard-earned dollar. From tinted balms to luxury lippies, there's no doubt you've seen these picks splashed across your For You Page. But take it from me, these nine live up to the hype.
Call me greedy, but I have every single flavor of Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, and I refuse to part with any of them—they are that good. Its buttery, not-too-thin, not-too-thick texture is simply divine and applies smoothly on the lips. It instantly softens while adding a pretty touch of shine and color. If I had to choose, which would be like picking a favorite child, Vanilla Beige is my number one for its unbelievably delicious vanilla flavor and flattering nude tint.
I also have every flavor of OleHenriksen's Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment, and I'm holding on to them. It is on the thicker side (it's likely the thickest formula on this list), so I especially love it during the cold, dry winter. A little goes a long way in hydrating, and I swear my lips look a tad plumper every time I apply it. Each tube is jam-packed with the buttery treatment, so it's bound to last you a long time.
I keep this lip mask on my nightstand, and I refuse to go to bed without it. I apply a teeny, tiny scoop (that's all you need!) before I shut my eyes, and I wake up to still-glossy, nourished lips. It's a K-beauty favorite that actually delivers moisture and shine for hours on end. I've had the same little tub for months now, and I've barely made a dent in it, so it's money well spent.
Hailey Bieber knew what she was doing when she released these Rhode tubes. I consider this formula a cross between a lip gloss and treatment—it's a bit thinner and leaves a pretty glossy sheen, but also nourishes like a balm. I appreciate the slim tube, as I can easily slip it into the smallest of bags. As far as shades go, I'm a huge fan of Ribbon, a neutral pink that's unscented and the perfect match to my favorite lip liner.
For a no-frills, efficient formula, nothing compares to Aquaphor. Whenever my lips start to crack and peel, which is often in colder temperatures, this is the formula I turn to. It instantly soothes dryness, but the effect lasts through the day, so there's no need for constant reapplication. It's especially great for those with sensitive lips, as it's unflavored and unscented. At just $5, it's a lip balm that can't be beat.
Eadem's Le Chouchou is the latest addition to my lip balm lineup, and I'm upset it took me this long to try it out. From the cooling metal applicator and smooth texture to the packaging and gorgeous shades, this lip balm is pure luxury. I can't get enough of the new pink shade, Sakura Shaved Ice, which has a subtle, yummy vanilla scent. And because this formula includes chemical exfoliants to gently buff away flakes and dryness, my lips feel soft and smooth long after the balm wears off.
I know $43 is a lot to cough up for a lip balm, but I'm a sucker for luxurious packaging and formulas, and this one nails it. With a magnetic closure, the high-end tube reminds me of my mom's fancy lipstick I always wanted to play with as a kid. YSL has three different formulas of lip treatments, but I love Candy Glaze for its ultra-creamy feel and glass-like shine.
If you sleep on this $9 pick, you're seriously missing out on one luxurious formula. It's up there with Summer Fridays with its buttery smooth texture—it glides on like a dream and quickly melts into lips for a kissable-soft finish. It's a touch more pigmented than the other lip tints on this list, so if you love a pop of color, this pick will be right up your alley.
I've had a Balm Dotcom in my rotation for ages now, and it still holds up as one of my favorites. It has a salve-like feel with a great amount of slip and zero greasiness. As much as I love it for its instant nourishment, I love the natural, flattering tint even more. Black Cherry gives me a '90s burgundy tint that makes me feel like a cool girl with every wear.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.