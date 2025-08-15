I Credit This 5-Step Routine for Giving Me the Softest Lips of My Life
No chaps or cracks in sight.
I have a disturbingly large lip balm collection. The same goes for lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner. It's because I am not only obsessed with creating the perfect lip combo, but I’m also determined to find the products that give me the softest, smoothest, most hydrated lips imaginable. I value color payoff and texture just as much as long-term efficacy, and I refuse to lower my standards. Chalky finishes and drying ingredients aren’t welcome; I expect my lip products to go on smoothly—and keep my lips supple once they’ve worn off. Long-term results, people!
That being said, I like to think I’ve pretty much perfected the art of creating soft, hydrated, and supple lips. It’s a mini beauty regimen in and of itself, but it’s well worth it if I never have to feel tightness or see a chapped flake ever again. So without further ado: my foolproof routine to achieve the softest lips of your life.
Lip Basting Routine
I originally learned about lip basting from the one and only Dr. Shereene Idriss when I was in high school—and have been a loyal adopter ever since. The basics: you take a rich moisturizer and put a thick layer on top of your lips. (It looks crazy, but it works.) Give it 10 minutes to cook and the moisture will gradually sink into your lips. Rub the remaining off with a washcloth and you’re good to go.
This is hands-down my preferred lip basting product. It’s thick and creamy (with a subtle fragrance), but leaves my lips unrecognizably soft. I normally apply it with my skincare and let it soak in while I do my makeup.
If I don’t have Weleda on hand, this French Pharmacy staple is a solid option. I love using it on my skin as makeup prep, so I’ll just squeeze out a little extra for my lips. I will say it pills a bit more than Weleda, so make sure you use a towel to get the excess off your lips before continuing.
Prep With Lip Balm
My biggest tip: don’t go straight in with lipstick. I don’t care how hydrating the formula or how many different hyaluronic acid chains it claims to have; a nice non-tinted balm is the ultimate lip primer. It also helps seal in the moisture from lip basting. I personally like to go for clear balms with a silky-to-matte finish.
I collect these—I seriously have 10 lying around so I can stow one away in every single bag and pocket. It’s super lightweight, never pills, and actually nourishes my lips (as opposed to giving them a chalky texture). This is also my go-to treatment before bed. Bonus: the case is refillable.
Go in With a Hydrating Lip Liner
A drying lip liner is the worst—it feathers, makes my lips itchy, and honestly fades so much faster than a hydrating one. I like to look for formulas with a creamy base that are infused with ingredients like squalane or hyaluronic acid. Sometimes I’ll just overline my lips, but if I’m feeling wild, I’ll shade in my entire lip to make my lipstick last longer.
Because I prep my lips with a balm pre-lip liner, it takes a special formula to actually adhere to my skin/lips without a disturbing amount of pressure. But ease is what I get—every single time—with this Lancôme formula. It’s creamy, very pigmented, and feels almost more like a lipstick than a liner.
Dab on Lipstick
Hear me out: instead of swiping on a thick layer of lipstick, just do a little tap-tap-tap and blot. The finish is definitely lighter, but I find that even satin formulas can have drying tendencies. Plus, it gives a just-pinched finish that’s perfect for everyday makeup.
I didn’t fully get the Pillow Talk hype at first—the OG shade is just a hint too dark for my fair complexion. But then, Charlotte dropped Pillow Talk Fair. It’s a soft, baby pink that looks like my lip shade—just a little bit better.
I’m not super into matte formulas (because of the whole soft lip thing, obviously), but if I want the aesthetic, Westman Atelier is my go-to. It’s a matte that doesn’t feel like one courtesy of hyaluronic acid and peptides.
Top off With Gloss
The finishing touch? A hyper-glossy lip gloss that seals in all the goodness. You can opt for a plumper, but I personally find those drying and prefer thicker glosses that give a filler-like effect. If you love you’re lipstick shade, choose a clear gloss. But for a tinted option? These two are my favorites.
I’ve professed my love for this gloss extensively, but allow me to reiterate: it’s creamy, hydrating, never clumpy, and deeply hydrates my lips after just a few wears.
