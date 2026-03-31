Vitamin C is arguably the golden child of the skincare industry. Dermatologists and estheticians prize it for its ability to brighten the skin, fade hyperpigmentation , combat fine lines and wrinkles, and protect your skin against pollution and other types of environmental damage. In short, it promises a youthful glow and pro-aging potential in one small but mighty molecule (primarily in the form of L-ascorbic acid). But for some people—especially those with acne —it turns out that this overachieving ingredient may exacerbate their breakouts… and it almost feels like a betrayal. After all, the antioxidant is supposed to heal and brighten your skin, not cause inflammation.

But before you disavow the topical entirely to save your acne-prone skin from further flares, it’s important to take a closer look. Is vitamin C simply incompatible with acneic complexions, or is there more to the story? I consulted a top dermatologist and esthetician to learn more about whether or not it's safe to use vitamin C on acne-prone skin, or if there's a better alternative to receive all those enticing benefits. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Does Vitamin C Trigger Acne?

While clinical research doesn’t show that topical vitamin C causes acne, the potential is still there—and at least anecdotally, it’s more common than you’d think. Users on Reddit , as well as dermatologists on Instagram , find that vitamin C isn’t always acne-safe. Caroline Crosskill , esthetician and owner of The LA Skin Club in West Hollywood, California, says that she first noticed issues with acne spots while using vitamin C with her own skin before hearing similar reports from clients. “People with sensitive skin or compromised barriers tend to be more prone to this,” she says, singling out high concentrations—over 20 percent—and oxidized formulas (i.e., vitamin C products that have turned dark orange or brown) as the biggest culprits.

According to Whitney Hovenic, MD , double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based in Reno, Nevada, and co-founder of sunscreen brand SPOOGE , vitamin C doesn't inherently cause acne. Rather, certain formulations can be problematic for acne-prone or sensitive skin. “Highly concentrated or low-pH forms—particularly L-ascorbic acid—can be more activating and may lead to temporary redness, stinging, or barrier disruption in some individuals,” she explains. “When the skin barrier becomes irritated, this can increase inflammation and potentially worsen breakouts.”

The base of the vitamin C product can also lead to breakouts if you're not mindful of the formula and your skin's sensitivities. For example, if your vitamin C is suspended in a heavy or occlusive base like an oil, or combined with thicker forms of vitamin E (another antioxidant commonly included in some vitamin C serums ), it could contribute to clogged pores in those with oily or acne-prone skin, says Dr. Hovenic.

In other words, vitamin C likely isn’t clogging your pores on its own, but irritation or incompatible formulas can set off a cascade of inflammation that could make acne worse.

What Can You Swap for Vitamin C for Acne-Prone Skin?

Although vitamin C serums are mainstays in morning skincare routines, those who are actively managing acne could benefit from pausing the active in favor of others to help get their breakouts under control. Which would look like what, exactly? “I often recommend ingredients that are better tolerated by acne-prone skin while still supporting the overall skin barrier,” says Crosskill. She calls out niacinamide and azelaic acid as two winning options since they help calm inflammation, regulate oil production, and improve post-acne pigmentation.

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Mandelic acid , a gentle alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), also gets her seal of approval. “It can help exfoliate, keep pores clear and brighten the skin,” she says. Lastly, if antioxidant protection is the goal to combat UV rays and environmental damage, she suggests looking out for ingredients like green tea extract or resveratrol (the latter of which is credited to red wine’s oft-cited but overstated health benefits). According to Crosskill, these can provide similar protective benefits without the irritation some people experience with vitamin C.

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Can I Use Vitamin C After My Breakouts Are Gone?

Once your skin has cleared up, Dr. Hovenic recommends slowly reintroducing vitamin C back into your routine—that is, just a few mornings per week instead of daily. This more gradual approach will help you test the waters once again, as well as “allow patients to still benefit from its antioxidant and brightening effects without overwhelming already compromised skin,” she says. While the active still might not be the right fit for some—Crosskill herself included—for many others, it’s actually likely to address post-acne concerns, like post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

If your skin is sensitive or reactive, you might also want to bypass L-ascorbic acid for gentler vitamin C derivatives.

“Vitamin C has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm redness, while also inhibiting melanin production to fade dark spots left behind by breakouts,” says Dr. Hovenic. “In addition, vitamin C supports collagen production, which may improve early acne scarring and overall skin texture.” And remember: It’s also fantastic beyond post-acne concerns to boost luminosity and support firmer-looking skin.

Above all, you’ll want to make sure that you’re investing in a vitamin C product that’s suitable for acne-prone skin—ideally in a lightweight, non-comedogenic formulation like a water-based serum or gel. “I also generally advise avoiding oil-based formulations, as these may contribute to breakouts in some patients,” says Dr. Hovenic.

Both Dr. Hovenic and Crosskill recommend looking for options with lower concentrations (around 10 to 15 percent versus 20 percent or higher). If your skin is sensitive or reactive, you might also want to bypass L-ascorbic acid for gentler vitamin C derivatives, such as sodium ascorbyl phosphate or magnesium ascorbyl phosphate. “These tend to be more stable and less irritating for acne-prone skin,” says Crosskill.

Finally, be strategic about pairing vitamin C with other active ingredients in your skincare lineup. To improve tolerability, Dr. Hovenic recommends using it alongside soothing niacinamide and/or hydrating hyaluronic acid —and, of course, follow it up with a lightweight moisturizer and SPF before finishing your morning routine. And to avoid stressing out your complexion any further, be sure not to layer it with other heavy hitters like exfoliating acids and retinoids. (Save those for your nighttime rotation.)

The Bottom Line on Using Vitamin C for Acne-Prone Skin

While countless dermatologists and skin savants tout vitamin C as a non-negotiable skincare product, not everyone can tolerate the active well. If you’re actively managing breakouts or a weakened skin barrier, it could be in your best interest to leave the product on your shelf and turn to other breakout-busting or barrier-repairing ingredients instead. Aim to incorporate it back into your routine only once your skin gets back to baseline. At that point, you’ll be able to see if vitamin C simply isn’t right for you, or if you just used it at the wrong time.

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Meet the Experts

Whitney Hovenic, MD Dr. Whitney Hovenic is a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic dermatologic surgeon at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute in the Greater Reno-Tahoe area. She specializes in skin cancer and Mohs surgery, with additional expertise in acne, eczema, psoriasis, cosmetic dermatology, and the use of lasers for both medical and aesthetic treatments. Dr. Hovenic is also the co-founder of SPOOGE, a sun care brand designed to make daily SPF fun and effortless.

Caroline Crosskill Caroline Crosskill is a licensed esthetician and owner of The LA Skin Club in West Hollywood. With over eight years of experience in the industry, she specializes in corrective, results-driven treatments tailored to each client’s unique skin needs. Her approach focuses on education, long-term skin health, and creating a comfortable, elevated experience in the treatment room.