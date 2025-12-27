Victoria Beckham Styles a Plunging Cut-Out Gown From Her Own Label for a Winter Wedding
Her luxurious accessories included a fur shawl, a silver box clutch, and husband David Beckham.
Searching for the perfect wedding guest attire is no mean feat—unless you're Victoria Beckham, that is. On Saturday, December 27, the Spice Girl was photographed arriving alongside husband David Beckham at the winter wedding of Gordon Ramsay's daughter. For the occasion, Victoria went straight to her own label to select the ideal dress.
David and Victoria were accompanied by three of their children—Romeo, Harper, and Cruz—at the wedding of Olympian Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in England. The former pop star opted for a Victoria Beckham Cut-Out Gown in Dark Teal, featuring an adjustable plunging zip neckline, a gathered waist, and a subtle leg split. The luxurious dress retails for $1,990.
The designer accessorized her sleek satin gown with a small fur shawl, a shiny silver box clutch, and a pair of peep-toe pumps.
As usual, David looked effortlessly suave in a tuxedo and a camel overcoat. But it's Victoria's satin gown that's sure to inspire a plethora of winter wedding guest outfits this season, and beyond.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Victoria Beckham
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.