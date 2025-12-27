Searching for the perfect wedding guest attire is no mean feat—unless you're Victoria Beckham, that is. On Saturday, December 27, the Spice Girl was photographed arriving alongside husband David Beckham at the winter wedding of Gordon Ramsay's daughter. For the occasion, Victoria went straight to her own label to select the ideal dress.

David and Victoria were accompanied by three of their children—Romeo, Harper, and Cruz—at the wedding of Olympian Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in England. The former pop star opted for a Victoria Beckham Cut-Out Gown in Dark Teal, featuring an adjustable plunging zip neckline, a gathered waist, and a subtle leg split. The luxurious dress retails for $1,990.

The designer accessorized her sleek satin gown with a small fur shawl, a shiny silver box clutch, and a pair of peep-toe pumps.

Victoria Beckham wearing a gown from her own label to attend a winter wedding. (Image credit: CJ.PICCS / BACKGRID)

As usual, David looked effortlessly suave in a tuxedo and a camel overcoat. But it's Victoria's satin gown that's sure to inspire a plethora of winter wedding guest outfits this season, and beyond.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Victoria Beckham