The 18 Best Drugstore Moisturizers Retail For Under $30

You can't have a good skin day without a good moisturizer. Of everything you can do for you skin, finding the perfect moisturizer for your skin type should be at the top of your list. Luckily, the drugstore is chock-full of amazing options that won't break the bank. Now you can save your hard-earned dollars and protect your skin from the things that keep it dry, flaky, or irritated—like pollution, bitter winter temperatures, or your apartment's radiator that pumps hot, dry air onto your face 24 hours a day.

What should a good moisturizer do?

Have you ever looked in the mirror and realized you're having a really good skin day? Your skin is plump, maybe a little glowy, and overall looks calm. That's how a good moisturizer should make your skin feel. Before you incorporate a slew of serums, toners, and face masks into your routine, your mainstay should be a good face moisturizer.

Do I need multiple different moisturizers?

Most experts will tell you that you need a moisturizer for the daytime and another, heavier option at night. The formulations of these will vary based upon your specific skin types. If you have super dry skin, for instance, you'll want to slather on a rich, balm-like moisturizer at night. But, if your skin is oilier or acne-prone, a gel-cream hybrid might be better for you. It takes trial and error, and maybe a trip to the dermatologist to figure out what your skin needs. You might even need to swap your moisturizers as the seasons change: what might be just right in the winter will be too heavy in the summer, and vice versa.

Luckily, all of the options on this list retail for under $30—some are even priced at under $10—so you can find the perfect one that works for you. Most of the moisturizers on this list can work for day or nighttime use, too, so you can rest easy knowing that you won't make a mistake. They've all either been tested by a Marie Claire editor or come highly recommended via literally thousands of glowing reviews. Keep scrolling to shop the best picks.

The Fan Favorite e.l.f. Daily Hydration Moisturizer $8 at Amazon This moisturizer has it all. It's priced at only $8 and is infused with aloe and vitamin E for maximum hydration. Several of the 3,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon mentioned that it feels like water on the skin and works for all skin types.

Most Moisturizing Gel Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel $16.97 at Amazon $17.72 at Walmart $17.99 at Target Speaking of moisturizers that feel like a splash of water on the skin, this pick from Neutrogena does just that. It works for oily skin, yes, but also makes my own super-dry skin feel perfectly hydrated, too.

Best With Ceramides CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 and Hyaluronic Acid $13.47 at Amazon $18.42 at Walmart $20.24 at iHerb CeraVe's AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion is made with ceramides, which help protect the skin's barrier as you wear it. It also has SPF 30—but don't give up on your regular sunscreen just yet.

Best Sculpting Cream Olay Regenerist MicroSculpting Cream Face Moisturizer $17.16 at Amazon Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid from Olay make this moisturizer a must-buy. The inclusion of niacinamide helps to lock in moisture and reduce the look of wrinkles.

Best Oil-Free Pick CETAPHIL Daily Hydrating Lotion $11.51 at Amazon If you loved this moisturizer in middle school, it's time to pull it out again. It's one of the top-selling moisturizers on Amazon for a reason; it has over 24 thousand five-star reviews. Some reviewers claim that it's helped with fading their dark spots over time.

Best K-Beauty Option COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream $15.96 at Amazon This cult-favorite skin cream is made with 92 percent snail mucin. Don't freak out—that's a good thing. It helps build and maintain a healthy skin barrier over time.

Best Anti-Aging Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Cream $19.99 at Amazon It's no secret that retinol is the secret to great-looking skin. But, incorporating it into your rotation can feel daunting (we've all heard about the flaking and the redness that comes along with the ingredient), but this moisturizer from Neutrogena is a great way to add it into your routine and, if you're a longtime retinol user, keep it up.

Best for Radiance Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Soy Moisturizer $6.99 at Amazon $14.97 at Walmart $18.05 at iHerb If you have slightly dry or combination skin, look no further than this option from Aveeno. It's great under makeup and includes SPF 15 for a touch of added protection.

Best for Oily SKin Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream $14.99 at Target $14.99 at dermstore This lightweight gel cream soothes oily skin with aloe and green tea. Use it in the daytime to keep skin calm throughout the day.

Best For Sensitive SKin Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer $9.99 at Ulta Sensitive skin friends, this cream is for you. It's a thicker formula that includes prebiotic oat that nourishes inflamed skin for 24 hours.

The Super Dry Skin Fix Weleda Skin Food $13.16 at Amazon $15.31 at iHerb $18.99 at Ulta Beauty If winter skin has got you down, layer on a touch of Weleda Skin Food. It's a super rich formula that includes rosemary, chamomile, and pansy extracts. Apply at night for more luminous, rejuvenated skin in the morning.

The Cult Favorite Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream $16 at Amazon This moisturizer from Embryolisse doubles as a moisturizer and a makeup primer. It's been a makeup artist secret for years now and is beginning to bubble to the surface on TikTok.

The O.G Pond's Dry Skin Cream Facial Moisturizer $6.39 at Target My mom gave me this cream when I was a pre-teen, and I still incorporate it into my routine in the winter. It's dermatologist-tested and won't clog your pores; instead, it will protect it against harsh weather.

Best Clean Option Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid $24.49 at Amazon Jessica Alba's brand, Honest Beauty has a few winning products in its lineup, and this cream is one of them. The Hyaluronic acid in this vegan formula keeps skin feeling and looking plump over time.

Best with VItamin C Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Moisturizer $24 at ULTA Haven't found a vitamin C serum that you love? Try this moisturizer that features a clinical-grade Vitamin C that gradually boosts your skin's natural elasticity.

Best Whipped Cream Soap & Glory Cloud Of Dreams Whipped Night Cream $14.99 at ULTA How luxe does a whipped face cream sound? This one from Soap & Glory has the dreamiest texture ever, and includes ceramides, shea butter, and vitamin B5 to nourish skin from the inside and out.