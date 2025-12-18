As a beauty editor, it’s my job to try the latest and greatest on the market. That being said, there are certain routines of mine that are somewhat cemented into place. One of them is my skincare regimen. While the products can be swapped out according to my skin’s needs, I always use three toners, mandelic acid, two hydrating serums, and a moisturizer to finish everything off. After finishing up my most recent moisturizer, I had to swap in something that was lightweight enough not to clog my pores but hydrating enough to keep my skin glowy and intact during the polar vortex that is winter in New York City. This is where Tatcha’s latest launch steps in.

The Longevity Memory Cream is the brand’s newest addition to its famous moisturizer lineup, which includes the popular Dewy Skin and Water Creams. While I’ve long been an avid fan of the Dewy line, it, admittedly, felt a bit heavy on my skin for year-round use. However, I absolutely adored the glow it gave, so I stuck to using it in the colder fall and winter months. Since I’ve started testing, I’ve found that the Longevity Memory Cream strikes the perfect balance between the two prior lines and is perfect for someone like me who loves a glow, but who also has to be careful of heavier formulas due to my skin being easily congested. In short, it has become my new holy grail, and I will not stop talking about it for the foreseeable future. Keep reading for all the knitty-gritty details, including a few of my other favorite Tatcha products.

The Ingredients and Formula

The star ingredient in this formula is Tatcha’s new Okinawa Cellescence Complex, a fancy name that comprises a trio of botanicals that target brightness, smoothness, and skin barrier health. Shikuwasa lime extract helps visibly even tone with vitamin C-adjacent compounds; shell ginger contains natural AHAs that gently exfoliate for smoother texture; and noni juice extract is filled with hydrating molecules that reinforce the skin’s barrier.

Outside the complex, nona-peptides support natural ceramide function in the skin, keeping it extra hydrated so it can function at its most optimal state. In addition, this formula uses a bio-fermented hyaluronic acid with a higher molecular weight than traditional versions of the molecule. This prevents transedpidermal water loss, which is one of the biggest causes of dry winter skin.

The Application

After washing my face, I apply three layers of toner to start building moisture. I then use mandelic acid and a hyaluronic acid serum, followed by another spritz of toner. As the final step, I spot apply a few dots of moisturizer to seal everything in.

The glow I get from this cream is undeniable, and the best part is that my skin doesn’t feel overly oily or heavy afterward. Before using the Longevity Cream, I noticed I had to layer other products on top of my moisturizer, which, in hindsight, didn’t help my congestion. Streamlining that part of my routine with this cream has been a game-changer, and I’ve seen a drastic difference in how my face feels to the touch.

The Takeaway

While this moisturizer is a little pricey, I do think that it’s the one that I’ll be sticking with for the foreseeable future. Everything, from the sensory experience of applying it to the glow it leaves behind, creates the most luxurious skincare application. And who doesn’t want a little bit of opulence in their day-to-day life?

If you’re a longtime Tatcha fan, this cream is perfect for adding to your existing lineup. If you’re not, I recommend starting with this moisturizer of all the others, especially if you have combination-to-oily skin, as I do. In short, this is one of the few skincare launches this year that has truly caught and kept my attention—enough for me to add it to my skincare routine permanently.

Other Tatcha Products I Love

