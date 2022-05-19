There’s no better feeling than freshly painted nails. But the removal process? Well, that can be irritating. Sometimes, no matter how much nail polish remover or scrubbing is employed, a yellow tint is left behind. Thankfully, whitening yellow nails is a pretty easy process—and can be done using items you probably already have in your home.
Removing the stain on your nails is only half the battle, though. It’s equally as important to make sure it doesn’t happen again. To get the full breakdown, we tapped Dr. Dana Stern, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in nail health.
Why are my nails yellow?
The first step in whitening your nails is to figure out why they’re turning yellow in the first place. “You want to get a proper diagnosis and treatment if you're constantly battling stained nails,” says Dr. Stern.
While more often than not it’s going to be from your nail polish, it's possible that the change in color could be indicative of an underlying health issue, like poor liver or lung function. What’s more, if your nails have a thickened and super-curved shape, consider making an appointment with your doctor. It could be a sign of Yellow Nail Syndrome, an uncommon but serious disorder.
How can I whiten stained nails?
Good news: Removing yellow stains is no biggie. If your stains are pretty mild, try scrubbing them off with a blob of whitening toothpaste and a damp nail brush for a few minutes. If that doesn't work, or the stains are more severe, Stern says "they can be lightened by using a dilution of hydrogen peroxide.”
To whip up a stain removing concoction, all you have to do is mix three to four tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with a half-cup of warm water in a bowl. Soak your nails for two minutes and then use a soft, clean toothbrush to gently scrub and buff the surface of your nails. Then rinse your hands, apply some lotion, and you’re good to go.
For maximum results, Stern recommends repeating this process two to three times per week.
How can I prevent stained nails?
Yellowing is both common and unavoidable with regular nail polish use, but there are a few steps that can lessen the chance of your nails turning yellow. Stern recommends getting into the habit of using a base coat every time you paint your nails. This will create a stain-proof barrier between your nail and your polish.
It’s also important to pay attention to the dye content of your nail polish. While all shades, brands, and formulas can stain your nails, it’s a more common side effect with darker hues like purples, blues, deep reds, and black.
Best Base Coats to Avoid Nail Staining
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Apparently Filming an “At-Home” Docuseries for Netflix
Keeping Up with the…Sussexes?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
'She Pivots' with Sophia Bush and Nia Batts
In this week's episode of "She Pivots," cofounders of Detroit Blows discuss how they turned the closure of their salon into an opportunity to fund other women entrepreneurs.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
The Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks
Here's what everyone wore for the festival's 75th year.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 26 Best Sunscreens Ever for Your Face and Body
Formulas to stock up on, stat.
By Samantha Holender
-
The 18 Best Mascaras, According to Marie Claire Editors
"It feels like I've been searching for the perfect mascara since birth, but I think I've finally landed on a keeper..."
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 10 Best Eyeshadows for Darker Skin Tones That Will Make Your Eyes Pop
Palettes, pigments, and shimmers with incredible color payoff.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 14 Best LED Light Therapy Face Masks Worth Every Penny
Masking at home: So hot rn.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 9 Best Highlighters for Dark Skin Tones
The top products have shimmer, glow, and work with your undertones.
By Taylore Glynn
-
This DIY Honey and Turmeric Mask Is Your New Secret Weapon
Two ingredients, countless beauty powers.
By Chloe Metzger
-
The 2022 Nail Trends That Should Be on Your Radar
Metallic manicures and nail stickers top the list.
By Samantha Holender
-
The Best 25 Spring Nail Colors for a Warm Weather Upgrade
No boring neutrals allowed in 2022.
By Hannah Morrill