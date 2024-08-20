Kaia Gerber Confirms the Naked Nail Trend Will Take Over This Fall
The barely-there shade is also a Meghan Markle favorite.
Summer nail trends are some of my favorites. There’s the glazed donut look (which recently made its way onto Jennifer Lopez’s pedicure), a classy milky white manicure (a Hailey and Justin Bieber go-to), and the always-chic moody red nail trend. But as fall creeps closer, an elegant new manicure is gaining popularity. Just look to Kaia Gerber for proof.
The model was spotted walking with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, in New York City on Monday, August 19, wearing rich-looking fall basics, including a luxe camel brown trench coat and knee-high boots. But turn your attention to her hands, and you’ll notice a soft, glossy nude polish swiped along her long, almond-shaped fingertips.
It’s all the proof I personally need to know that the naked nail trend is poised to be the biggest fall nail trend. Hallmarked by skin-colored beige nail polish, naked nails are like the bubble bath nail trend's older sister. They’re slightly less pink and warmer by nature but still maintain the elegant, goes-with-everything aesthetic. "They have a classic vibe that never goes out of style," nail artist and content creator Hannah Lee previously told Marie Claire while discussing the best nude nail polishes.
The versatility is likely why I suspect Meghan Markle opted for a similar shade during her recent tour of Colombia. And why Lopez used the hue as the base for her Bridgerton-inspired birthday manicure.
Finding the right nude nail polish for your skin tone is largely up to personal preference. But as a rule of thumb, you want to seek out a shade that works with your skin’s undertones. "If you have warmer undertones and deeper skin, then creamy beige colors are the way to go. Dark skin tones look great in richer, more vibrant nudes that lean more on the pink and orange side," Lee shared.
If you want to get in on the naked nail trend, I’ve compiled some of my favorite nude polishes for your shopping pleasure, ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
