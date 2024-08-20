Kaia Gerber Confirms the Naked Nail Trend Will Take Over This Fall

Summer nail trends are some of my favorites. There’s the glazed donut look (which recently made its way onto Jennifer Lopez’s pedicure), a classy milky white manicure (a Hailey and Justin Bieber go-to), and the always-chic moody red nail trend. But as fall creeps closer, an elegant new manicure is gaining popularity. Just look to Kaia Gerber for proof.

The model was spotted walking with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, in New York City on Monday, August 19, wearing rich-looking fall basics, including a luxe camel brown trench coat and knee-high boots. But turn your attention to her hands, and you’ll notice a soft, glossy nude polish swiped along her long, almond-shaped fingertips.

Gerber swiped her hair back into a claw clip during date night with Butler. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s all the proof I personally need to know that the naked nail trend is poised to be the biggest fall nail trend. Hallmarked by skin-colored beige nail polish, naked nails are like the bubble bath nail trend's older sister. They’re slightly less pink and warmer by nature but still maintain the elegant, goes-with-everything aesthetic. "They have a classic vibe that never goes out of style," nail artist and content creator Hannah Lee previously told Marie Claire while discussing the best nude nail polishes.

The versatility is likely why I suspect Meghan Markle opted for a similar shade during her recent tour of Colombia. And why Lopez used the hue as the base for her Bridgerton-inspired birthday manicure.

Markle has been known to wear pale pinks and nudes—it's a royal favorite. (Image credit: Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Finding the right nude nail polish for your skin tone is largely up to personal preference. But as a rule of thumb, you want to seek out a shade that works with your skin’s undertones. "If you have warmer undertones and deeper skin, then creamy beige colors are the way to go. Dark skin tones look great in richer, more vibrant nudes that lean more on the pink and orange side," Lee shared.

If you want to get in on the naked nail trend, I’ve compiled some of my favorite nude polishes for your shopping pleasure, ahead.

Essie Nail Polish, Spring 2020 Collection, Cream Finish, Rainwear Don't Care, 0.46 Fl Ounce $12.50 at Amazon