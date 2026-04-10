I've Tested Every Single Sarah Creal Product—These 7 Are the Best of the Bunch

My 56-year-old mom and I swear by the brand.

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I vividly remember the day that Sarah Creal launched her eponymous line in 2024. I sat in the founder’s NYC apartment, swatching a few of the very first launches—and was wildly impressed with how the Face Flex concealer didn’t sink into the little lines on the top of my hand (the coverage! the texture!). Fast forward, and the concealer, mascara, lip gloss, and eyeliner are true staples in my makeup routine. I don’t say that lightly either—I’m lucky enough to have access to test hundreds of skincare and makeup products as a part of my job, so when a brand takes up substantial real estate in my day-to-day routine, I promise you—it’s good.

"After years of developing products for some of the biggest names in the beauty industry, I began to notice that a lot of my go-tos were simply no longer working. Concealer was too dry or creasing, lipstick was traveling, blush was drying and disappearing, and mascara was leaving “panda eyes,” says Sarah. “The products hadn’t gotten worse, but my needs had evolved. One morning, I sat up in bed and said aloud, “Why is no one talking to me? Where are the aspirational, cool luxury brands for women my age? With formulas that perform at a higher level, I now require?"

But don’t just take my word for it. My 56-year-old mom, Mindy, who deals with fine lines, wrinkles, and the extra sensitivity that comes along with age and mature skin, feels just as passionate about the product lineup as I do. She’s powered through four of the bronzers, multiple eyeliners, and swears up and down that the color corrector is “the best thing to ever happen to my makeup routine.”

The two of us spent a solid hour intensely debating which Sarah Creal products are the best of the best from the brand. Of the brand's 17 products, these are the seven we can’t live without.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.