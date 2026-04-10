I vividly remember the day that Sarah Creal launched her eponymous line in 2024. I sat in the founder’s NYC apartment, swatching a few of the very first launches—and was wildly impressed with how the Face Flex concealer didn’t sink into the little lines on the top of my hand (the coverage! the texture!). Fast forward, and the concealer, mascara, lip gloss, and eyeliner are true staples in my makeup routine. I don’t say that lightly either—I’m lucky enough to have access to test hundreds of skincare and makeup products as a part of my job, so when a brand takes up substantial real estate in my day-to-day routine, I promise you—it’s good.

"After years of developing products for some of the biggest names in the beauty industry, I began to notice that a lot of my go-tos were simply no longer working. Concealer was too dry or creasing, lipstick was traveling, blush was drying and disappearing, and mascara was leaving “panda eyes,” says Sarah. “The products hadn’t gotten worse, but my needs had evolved. One morning, I sat up in bed and said aloud, “Why is no one talking to me? Where are the aspirational, cool luxury brands for women my age? With formulas that perform at a higher level, I now require?"

But don’t just take my word for it. My 56-year-old mom, Mindy, who deals with fine lines, wrinkles, and the extra sensitivity that comes along with age and mature skin, feels just as passionate about the product lineup as I do. She’s powered through four of the bronzers, multiple eyeliners, and swears up and down that the color corrector is “the best thing to ever happen to my makeup routine.”

The two of us spent a solid hour intensely debating which Sarah Creal products are the best of the best from the brand. Of the brand's 17 products, these are the seven we can’t live without.

Sarah Creal Back of the Cab Volumizing & Tubing Mascara - Black Lacquer $40 at Sephora If I could only use one mascara for the rest of my life, it’s this guy. Seriously: I’ve named it the best tubing mascara and the best lengthening mascara on Marie Claire. As someone with chronic dry eye (I’m a Restasis girl just like Jennifer Aniston), I really struggle with most mascaras—they leave my eyes bloodshot, burning, and watery. That being said! This tubing formula is revolutionary. Not only does it not irritate my eyes in the slightest, but it washes off with just a little water, so I don’t have to scrub and rub my already irritable eyes. I’ve never once had the formula transfer onto my under-eye concealer (a huge win), and it leaves my very straight lashes looking long, full, and dense. Sarah Creal Face Flex Color Corrector Instant Under Eye Brightener - Power Nap $58 at Sephora “So there’s a learning curve, but once you figure out the right way to use this color corrector, your entire makeup will change. You need so much less than you think—I recommend swiping a small amount onto the back of your hand, then using a concealer brush to pick up the smallest bit of product. I tap it over my dark circles, and it totally neutralizes purple and blue. That means that I need so much less concealer, and when you have older skin, less product is always better. I barely have any creasing anymore.” — Mindy Sarah Creal Eyes Up 24h Creamy Kajal Longwear Eyeliner - Maritime $35 at Sephora If you’re constantly worrying about your eyeliner running or fading, trust us: you need this formula. It dries down pretty quickly, so you have to work fast. I wouldn’t say it’s the creamiest eyeliner I’ve ever tried, but that’s part of the appeal. It’s my go-to formula for my waterline because the pigment truly does not budge throughout the day, which is so rare. Mindy agrees: “They don’t tug on my skin at all and, even though I’ve tried dozens of eyeliner formulas, this remains my favorite. It lasts, it diffuses nicely (as long as you work quickly), and it doesn’t irritate my eyes.” Sarah Creal Coming in Hot Blurring Pressed-Mousse Blush - Love Bites $45 at Sephora This is the newest addition to the Sarah Creal lineup—a pressed mousse that applies like a cream but has more impressive staying power than any other I’ve tried. It really is true that blush is the first to fade, but you genuinely don’t have to worry about a 3 p.m. touch-up when using this formula. The pigment grips to the skin like a stain, even though the formula itself is hydrating and bouncy. The most notable callout? It has a unique oil-powder texture that blurs over texture rather than emphasizing it. I’m very into the shade Coral Pink right now, but I have a feeling Warm Rose will be my summer go-to. Sarah Creal Just Like Paradise 12h Peptide Sculpting Cream Bronzer - 1.0 $50 at Sephora “I exclusively use cream bronzers—powders are kind of a no-no for me with more mature skin; they emphasize texture and lines, and that’s exactly what I’m trying to hide. I love this formula because the undertone is pretty neutral, so it works well with my cool undertones, and I have yet to have any problem with oxidation. It’s foolproof, too; regardless of your skill level, there’s never any harsh lines or streakiness. It glides onto the skin so nicely and keeps my skin hydrated and bronzed.” — Mindy Sarah Creal Moisture Source Brightening and Hydrating Essence With Hyaluronic Acid $95 at Sephora Was I skeptical of a liquid moisturizer? Absolutely. But I was also wildly impressed by the results. The concept is a little hard to wrap your head around; it’s an essence that feels like water on the skin while still providing the hydration of a rich moisturizer. It’s packed with peptides (to help firm the skin), niacinamide (for dark spot reduction), and hyaluronic acid and squalane (for hydration). Even though it’s so incredibly thin, my skin feels bouncier with this than most of my rich creams. It’s frankly the perfect summer lotion—it lets skin breathe and still balances moisture levels. Sarah Creal Speak for Yourself Hydrating Lipstick - She.e.o. $50 at Sephora “There are plenty of lipsticks out there—I have them all—but this one is special because it really floats over the fine lines in my lips. I’ve found that as I’ve gotten older and my lip lines have become more pronounced, I’ve had to layer a gloss over top to get that plump appearance. But this lipstick plumps without tingling and leaves my lips hydrated for hours.” —Mindy

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