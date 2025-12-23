There is nothing—and I mean nothing—more I love in the makeup world than having false eyelashes professionally applied. Whether it’s a strip lash or some wispies, they make my eyes pop and elevate the glam in a way that mascara just, well, can’t. Or so I thought.

A few weeks ago, I had the chance to sit down with celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell to learn a few tips and tricks for holiday glam. We covered a ton of ground: how to prevent brows from getting flaky, the best new foundation on the market (it’s Natasha Denona, FYI), and what you need to create a glossy eye (it involves a little KJH Brand Hyper Shine Lite). But my favorite takeaway is a little something that Sewell calls “ombré lashes,” which is essentially the world’s best falsies dupe.

As the name suggests, we’re going to leverage a little color theory here in an attempt to create an optical illusion. So grab your favorite mascaras and let’s get into it.

Start With a Good Curler

I have very straight eyelashes, so curling them before applying any product is key. It took me a minute to get my routine down pat, but with a few pieces of advice from Sewell, I now consider myself a pro. Take the curler straight on and do 10 pumps, holding for at least a second between each. I also leave the outer few lashes out, since they naturally turn downward.

Shiseido Eyelash Curler - Eyelash Curler $28 at Sephora You won’t have to worry about pinching your skin or missing a lash—this cushiony, perfectly curved tool captures every straggler and gives a natural-looking curl to even the straightest lashes. Dior Backstage Lash Curler $32 at Sephora The soft pads on the handles not only make this comfortable to use but also provide greater control, so you can pay closer attention to the outer corners.

Grab Your Go-To Brown Mascara

To start, you’ll want to grab a fabulous brown mascara for the majority of your upper lashes. The color is softer, so your makeup will look less harsh and much more natural, while still emphasizing length, volume, and density.

Makeup by Mario Master Mascara Volumizing & Lift - Perfect Brown $28 at Sephora I’ve yet to meet a Makeup by Mario product I don’t like—and this mascara is no exception. The brown is super pigmented, and the formula is packed with castor oil and vitamins, so I can feel good about wearing it. YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara - Uninhibited Brown $34 at Sephora If you’re after density, there’s really no other option. Lash Clash adds 200 percent more volume to lashes and layers without flaking.

Save Black Mascara for the Outer Edge

Here comes the trick. To complete the ombré, apply the darkest black mascara you can find exclusively to the outer third of your upper lashes—and don’t shy away from doing two coats. Use a fibrous mascara (one that uses natural or synthetic microfibers to create length and dimension) for this step, as it will make the outer edge appear wispy.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara - Blackest Black $13.99 at Ulta Beauty I’m a Maybelline girl to my core, and this mascara is a big reason why. While an eyelash curler creates the right foundation, this powerful formula ensures my lashes hold their curl all day (and night) long. Gucci Le Magnétisme Volumizing Mascara - 01 - Eve Black $36 at Sephora Gucci created the blackest of black mascaras. Seriously, I’ve yet to find a mascara that delivers this deep of pigment, which is precisely what you want when going for an ombré lash.

Top it Off With an Eyeliner

While this next step is optional, it elevates the look and makes it holiday-party appropriate. Choose your preferred eyeliner for tightlining and apply it along your upper and lower lash lines. It really makes your eyes pop.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.