Now that women have infiltrated pretty much every professional sphere—apart from the Oval Office, unfortunately—the concept of "work attire" has undergone a drastic shift, especially when it comes to personal presentation. After all, everyone takes at least a few minutes in front of the mirror to assess her appearance before running out the door (or turning on the computer) for work. But what exactly does "corporate girl" makeup look like in 2026 when the rules around beauty are less stringent and more playful than ever before? Does a brilliant red lip belong in a courtroom? Should a winged eyeliner peek out from behind a surgeon's mask? More importantly, does it matter?

To get to the bottom of what products a modern working woman wears to her corporate job—and there are a lot of different directions that that work can take—I spoke with five women at the top of their respective fields about their makeup routines and the go-to formulas they love. From a lawyer to a dermatologist to an astronaut-meets-activist, these are the products they swear by.

Amanda Nguyen; Astronaut and Activist

I’m definitely more intentional about my morning routine when I’m at home, but I always try to make time for skincare and beauty in hotels or even on a plane. I don’t feel the need for a full face every day, but makeup is important because it allows me to show up the way I want. Whether I’m speaking publicly, on camera, or in a meeting, it helps me feel confident. It’s less about looking a certain way for others and more about how it makes me feel—grounded, powerful, and ready to show up as my most confident self.

When I was younger, makeup felt more like a way to cover up or fit in. As I’ve grown in my career, it’s become more about self-expression and confidence. “Corporate girl makeup” should feel empowering, not performative—like the version of you who’s ready to walk into any room and own it.

Amy Smilovic; Writer, Founder, and Creative Director, Tibi

I’m up by 6:00 a.m. to get about some writing in before the remainder of the house is awake (which nowadays is my husband and dog). I usually do very light makeup for the first half of the day, and then inevitably with a meeting/Zoom/podcast by lunchtime I go back in for a bigger touch up.

My relationship with makeup changed over the trends that have happened in my lifetime. In high school, I used to use these big palettes of makeup that you would order out of the back of Seventeen. I was always hindered by a tight budget, and the '80s had me experimenting with lots of blue eyeliner from Wet N Wild at the drugstore. When I got my first corporate job, I upgraded to Bobbi Brown. My first “real makeup” was dramatically different than everything that came before it.

I have to be able to travel with my makeup. It can’t be too precious to be thrown in a bag and it can’t be too complicated that it can’t be put on quickly on a subway or back of an Uber.

I really focus on my corporate makeup making me look awake and fresh, never distracting from the job at hand. But I’m a fan of a point of view all the same—whether it’s a signature lipstick, a way of doing your eyeliner, or applying your eyeshadow.

Emily*; Federal Prosecutor

My average workday starts around 9:00 a.m. and my makeup probably takes about ten minutes max. I think that my profession definitely requires looking very put together, but very natural. My perspective is I wouldn't be taken as seriously if I came in with over-the-top glam, but I also think if I showed up with no makeup that people would notice that and comment, like, Oh, you look tired. It's a fine balance of trying to look professional and put together and not look like I'm trying too hard. So anything I can do to make the focus on me and what I'm saying versus what I look like is important. I deal with people from all walks of life in this job, and so it helps to be a little more relatable.

*Full name withheld for privacy

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27 $75 at Nordstrom Concealer is my best friend because dark circles are a staple in my life. I don't get a ton of sleep in this job, so I've used the Clé de Peau concealer forever. Thrive Cosmetics Liquid Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara Crystal $32 at Amazon Tubing mascara is actually pretty useful for me because my job involves some really sad stuff sometimes, so it's nice to have no risk of mascara running. Eadem Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm $24 at Sephora Reapplying a bright lipstick when I'm running around is so much work, so I love these tinted lip balms. They have enough color, but I can apply them without pulling out a mirror. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $34 at Sephora [I'll use a] setting spray in the morning, and then I will probably not think about my makeup until 7:00 p.m.

Yanghee Paik; CEO of Rael

I rarely wear a full face of makeup. As an entrepreneur in the beauty and wellness space, our culture naturally prioritizes healthy, well-cared-for skin over heavier coverage. I meet often with my team, partners, and investors, but even in those settings, I gravitate toward a clean, natural look that allows my skin to shine through.

Early in my consulting career, I felt pressure to appear perfectly polished and “professional,” so I wore heavier makeup to project maturity. Over time—especially as I stepped into entrepreneurship—my philosophy evolved. I now prioritize healthy skin, simplicity, and authenticity. I feel most confident when I look like myself, not a perfected version of myself. To me, corporate makeup is about enhancing your natural features in a way that feels modern, approachable, and authentically you—polished but never overdone.

Dr. Michelle Henry; Board-Certified Dermatologist

I try not to wear a full face of makeup. As a dermatologist, I don’t want to clog my pores or put myself at risk for acne. That said, it’s still important to me to look polished and put together. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just added concealer into the mix, but otherwise I’ve been doing some version of mascara, lip gloss, and blush since high school. To me, [corporate girl makeup means] your makeup shouldn’t be a distraction from your work; it should complement you. You look well-rested, fresh, and confident, but still natural.