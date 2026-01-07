Corporate Girl-Approved Makeup
These long-lasting, comfortable, and high-impact products are up for the job.
Now that women have infiltrated pretty much every professional sphere—apart from the Oval Office, unfortunately—the concept of "work attire" has undergone a drastic shift, especially when it comes to personal presentation. After all, everyone takes at least a few minutes in front of the mirror to assess her appearance before running out the door (or turning on the computer) for work. But what exactly does "corporate girl" makeup look like in 2026 when the rules around beauty are less stringent and more playful than ever before? Does a brilliant red lip belong in a courtroom? Should a winged eyeliner peek out from behind a surgeon's mask? More importantly, does it matter?
To get to the bottom of what products a modern working woman wears to her corporate job—and there are a lot of different directions that that work can take—I spoke with five women at the top of their respective fields about their makeup routines and the go-to formulas they love. From a lawyer to a dermatologist to an astronaut-meets-activist, these are the products they swear by.
Amanda Nguyen; Astronaut and Activist
I’m definitely more intentional about my morning routine when I’m at home, but I always try to make time for skincare and beauty in hotels or even on a plane. I don’t feel the need for a full face every day, but makeup is important because it allows me to show up the way I want. Whether I’m speaking publicly, on camera, or in a meeting, it helps me feel confident. It’s less about looking a certain way for others and more about how it makes me feel—grounded, powerful, and ready to show up as my most confident self.
When I was younger, makeup felt more like a way to cover up or fit in. As I’ve grown in my career, it’s become more about self-expression and confidence. “Corporate girl makeup” should feel empowering, not performative—like the version of you who’s ready to walk into any room and own it.
I’ve really been liking the shades in Charlotte Tilbury’s blush and bronzer palettes; and they stay really soft on my skin.
Amy Smilovic; Writer, Founder, and Creative Director, Tibi
I’m up by 6:00 a.m. to get about some writing in before the remainder of the house is awake (which nowadays is my husband and dog). I usually do very light makeup for the first half of the day, and then inevitably with a meeting/Zoom/podcast by lunchtime I go back in for a bigger touch up.
My relationship with makeup changed over the trends that have happened in my lifetime. In high school, I used to use these big palettes of makeup that you would order out of the back of Seventeen. I was always hindered by a tight budget, and the '80s had me experimenting with lots of blue eyeliner from Wet N Wild at the drugstore. When I got my first corporate job, I upgraded to Bobbi Brown. My first “real makeup” was dramatically different than everything that came before it.
I have to be able to travel with my makeup. It can’t be too precious to be thrown in a bag and it can’t be too complicated that it can’t be put on quickly on a subway or back of an Uber.
I really focus on my corporate makeup making me look awake and fresh, never distracting from the job at hand. But I’m a fan of a point of view all the same—whether it’s a signature lipstick, a way of doing your eyeliner, or applying your eyeshadow.
My makeup to go into the office is Bobbi Brown tinted moisturizer. By midday, I switch to a heavier foundation and concealer from Bobbi Brown.
I’m a freak about wearing fragrance religiously. It helps seal in memories for me. I'm wearing Pause this year.
Emily*; Federal Prosecutor
My average workday starts around 9:00 a.m. and my makeup probably takes about ten minutes max. I think that my profession definitely requires looking very put together, but very natural. My perspective is I wouldn't be taken as seriously if I came in with over-the-top glam, but I also think if I showed up with no makeup that people would notice that and comment, like, Oh, you look tired. It's a fine balance of trying to look professional and put together and not look like I'm trying too hard. So anything I can do to make the focus on me and what I'm saying versus what I look like is important. I deal with people from all walks of life in this job, and so it helps to be a little more relatable.
Concealer is my best friend because dark circles are a staple in my life. I don't get a ton of sleep in this job, so I've used the Clé de Peau concealer forever.
Tubing mascara is actually pretty useful for me because my job involves some really sad stuff sometimes, so it's nice to have no risk of mascara running.
Reapplying a bright lipstick when I'm running around is so much work, so I love these tinted lip balms. They have enough color, but I can apply them without pulling out a mirror.
Yanghee Paik; CEO of Rael
I rarely wear a full face of makeup. As an entrepreneur in the beauty and wellness space, our culture naturally prioritizes healthy, well-cared-for skin over heavier coverage. I meet often with my team, partners, and investors, but even in those settings, I gravitate toward a clean, natural look that allows my skin to shine through.
Early in my consulting career, I felt pressure to appear perfectly polished and “professional,” so I wore heavier makeup to project maturity. Over time—especially as I stepped into entrepreneurship—my philosophy evolved. I now prioritize healthy skin, simplicity, and authenticity. I feel most confident when I look like myself, not a perfected version of myself. To me, corporate makeup is about enhancing your natural features in a way that feels modern, approachable, and authentically you—polished but never overdone.
Typically I skip heavier foundations and reach for a lightweight CC cream, and I’ll layer in Jung Saem Mool’s cushion foundation when I need a bit more coverage. Both products even out my skin tone while keeping the finish natural and breathable.
I don’t use concealer every day, but when I do, Makeup by Mario’s Surreal Skin Awakening Concealer is my go-to. Just a touch under the eyes brightens and refreshes my look, which is perfect for long workdays and travel.
Brows are non-negotiable. I’ve used Clio’s brow pencil for years—a timeless K-beauty staple. It shapes and defines my face with almost no effort.
Dr. Michelle Henry; Board-Certified Dermatologist
I try not to wear a full face of makeup. As a dermatologist, I don’t want to clog my pores or put myself at risk for acne. That said, it’s still important to me to look polished and put together. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just added concealer into the mix, but otherwise I’ve been doing some version of mascara, lip gloss, and blush since high school. To me, [corporate girl makeup means] your makeup shouldn’t be a distraction from your work; it should complement you. You look well-rested, fresh, and confident, but still natural.
I’ve been loving the IT Cosmetics Blush + Bronzer Solid Serum. It comes in a pot and is super easy to apply—gives a nice warmth without feeling heavy. I usually skip contour, but [this] product gives me just enough color.
The NYX Professional Micro Brow Pencil in Espresso is a great dupe for Anastasia [Beverly Hills]. I finish with NYX Brow Glue to hold them in place.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.