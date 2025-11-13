You know what’s embarrassing? How long it takes me to wash my makeup brushes. Even if I have a makeup brush set that affords me the luxury of plentiful options, one by one I will use them all and then never wash them. There, I said it. Yes, I work in the beauty industry, and I don’t abide by the “wash your brushes every week” rule. What I do instead is buy new ones. Yes, that is absolutely ridiculous and I do not recommend following in my footsteps; however, my thought process has led to a vast knowledge of the best makeup brushes options on the market that are actually worth spending money on.

​I can’t tell you how often I’ve used a brush less than a handful of times, just for the ferrule (the metal part) to separate from the handle completely. Then, there are the times that I’m beating my face—I’m talking, going to town with my makeup— just for me to realize that there are little brush hairs everywhere. Don’t get me started on the bristles that feel like the equivalent of rubbing sandpaper on my face.

​In short, not all brushes are made equally. I’d like to think that my hatred for washing my makeup brushes led me to explore a pretty niche sector of the beauty industry, so that I can recommend only the best options on the market. That being said, if your winter beauty refresh includes overhauling your makeup brush collection, keep reading for the ones that I think are actually worth picking up and that will ultimately last you years on end.

Face First

There’s nothing like your foundation gliding onto the skin like butter. One half of that equation is finding the right brush that doesn’t skip, tug, or leave any bristles behind on your face.

Patrick Ta Dual Ended Foundation Brush $46 at Sephora I’ve tried quite a few of Patrick Ta’s dual-ended brushes, and the quality is next level. When the brand came out with its foundation brush, I felt like the makeup higher powers finally answered my prayers. One side is flat, almost like a paintbrush, to apply foundation onto the skin. The other is densely packed but pliable, perfect for buffing the product out. It’s a genius two-in-one brush that can take the place of a brush, sponge, and concealer brush when you’re short on time. Westman Atelier Clean Liquid Blender Brush $125 at Sephora Westman Atelier’s Liquid Blender brush is just that. It’s perfect for buffing out foundation or any other liquid complexion product (I use it for blush all the time). It’s also incredibly compact, perfect for any holiday travel you may have upcoming.

Powder Princess

A good powder brush is worth its weight in gold, and I have discovered some incredible (and relatively affordable) options over the past few months.

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Limited Edition Dual-Ended Face & Eye Brush Trio $49.50 at Ulta Beauty This makeup brush line from Ulta is so underrated, and it’s truly a shame. Not only does this kit come with three dual-ended brushes, but the powder brush in particular is one of the softest that I have ever used. This set can get your entire everyday face done in practically no time at all, and it makes the perfect holiday gift (that you can keep for yourself, of course).

Morphe M161 Large Rounded Powder Brush $17 at Ulta Beauty This powder brush from Morphe has been my go-to for bronzer. It is massive, for starters, so I feel like I can apply my entire face of bronzer in three seconds and be done with it. Like the previous brush, it is extremely soft, and if brush aesthetics matter to you, the handle is the chicest, matte off-white shade. Danessa Myricks Beauty My Yummy Brush Collection: Eye Edition $175 at danessamyricksbeauty.com Ok, I’m cheating a little bit by including an entire brush set, but this collection from Danessa Myricks is elite. It’s the brainchild of a collaboration with makeup artists Danessa Myricks and James Malloy, the founder of brush brand Mykitco. The result is this stunning range of eye brushes that blend out creams and powders alike like a dream. It’s been a little over a year since I added them to my collection, and I’m pleased to report that they have held up beautifully. Hourglass No. 3 All-Over Eyeshadow Brush $39 at Nordstrom This brush from Hourglass became a favorite by complete accident. I was using it to tap some shadow onto my lid and couldn’t find my liner brush to smoke out my wing. So I used the very tip of this brush, and it came out perfectly. It’s not necessarily marketed as a detail brush, but the design of this brush is perfect for an all-over application of color as well as more targeted work.

It’s All In The Eyes

Over the years, I’ve learned that the one thing that makes eyeshadow easy to do is having the right brushes to apply and blend the product with. These are my two nonnegotiables.

Concealer Queen

These concealer brushes are the best on the market, and I will hear nothing else about the matter.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anisa Beauty Angled Concealer Brush $28 at anisabeauty.com I don’t know exactly what is in this brush, but I swear my concealer comes out perfectly every single time that I use it. It blends the product under my eyes without soaking any of it up, therefore keeping the coverage integrity intact. At the same time, the user experience is immaculate—the bristles are incredibly soft and the brush itself is sturdy and just feels like good quality in my hand. I have about four of them, and I will continue to repurchase them for the rest of my life. Yes, it’s that serious. LYS Beauty Angled Concealer Brush $16 at Credo Beauty This LYS concealer brush is new to my collection, but it’s become a fast favorite. The triangular shape, in particular, allows me to get to the inner corner of my eye without making that face (you know the one) and also helps me use my concealer to lift the corners of my eyes with ease. It practically does all the work for me. What more can you ask for from a brush?

Lip Lovers

Lip brushes don’t get the love they deserve, and it’s time for that to end. There is nothing chicer than taking out a lip liner brush to apply your lipstick, especially if you’re a little particular, like I am, and prefer to keep your lipstick application process as neat as humanly possible.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Detailed Lip Brush $32 at Bluemercury The entire Victoria Beckham Beauty brush line is a work of art, but the liner brush is something special. The brush hairs aren’t too stiff, but they hold their shape enough to create the sharpest line if needed. On top of that, the design of the brush includes a cover. So not only will your brush be protected at all times, but you can also put it on the end of the lip brush to create a longer brush (and more comfortable user experience). A 10 out of 10 on all fronts. Fara Homidi Lip Brush $58 at Sephora Another hidden gem is Fara Homidi’s lip brush, which is the perfect complement to the brand’s lip compacts. Like the aforementioned option from Victoria Beckham, this brush also comes with a cap, but it also has a slightly curved design, making the brush super comfortable to hold in my hand.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.