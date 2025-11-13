These 10 Makeup Brushes Are My Secret to a Flawless Beat Every Time

You know what’s embarrassing? How long it takes me to wash my makeup brushes. Even if I have a makeup brush set that affords me the luxury of plentiful options, one by one I will use them all and then never wash them. There, I said it. Yes, I work in the beauty industry, and I don’t abide by the “wash your brushes every week” rule. What I do instead is buy new ones. Yes, that is absolutely ridiculous and I do not recommend following in my footsteps; however, my thought process has led to a vast knowledge of the best makeup brushes options on the market that are actually worth spending money on.

​I can’t tell you how often I’ve used a brush less than a handful of times, just for the ferrule (the metal part) to separate from the handle completely. Then, there are the times that I’m beating my face—I’m talking, going to town with my makeup— just for me to realize that there are little brush hairs everywhere. Don’t get me started on the bristles that feel like the equivalent of rubbing sandpaper on my face.

​In short, not all brushes are made equally. I’d like to think that my hatred for washing my makeup brushes led me to explore a pretty niche sector of the beauty industry, so that I can recommend only the best options on the market. That being said, if your winter beauty refresh includes overhauling your makeup brush collection, keep reading for the ones that I think are actually worth picking up and that will ultimately last you years on end.

Face First

There’s nothing like your foundation gliding onto the skin like butter. One half of that equation is finding the right brush that doesn’t skip, tug, or leave any bristles behind on your face.

Powder Princess

A good powder brush is worth its weight in gold, and I have discovered some incredible (and relatively affordable) options over the past few months.

It’s All In The Eyes

Over the years, I’ve learned that the one thing that makes eyeshadow easy to do is having the right brushes to apply and blend the product with. These are my two nonnegotiables.

Concealer Queen

These concealer brushes are the best on the market, and I will hear nothing else about the matter.

Lip Lovers

Lip brushes don’t get the love they deserve, and it’s time for that to end. There is nothing chicer than taking out a lip liner brush to apply your lipstick, especially if you’re a little particular, like I am, and prefer to keep your lipstick application process as neat as humanly possible.

