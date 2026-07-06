There are plenty of viral skincare ingredients floating around the internet right now. PDRN, a.k.a. salmon sperm? Check. Volufiline, a.k.a. filler in a bottle? Check. But of all these sexy, slightly mysterious newcomers, diaper cream has to be the one I was most surprised to spot on my TikTok FYP.

Zinc oxide is the true hero behind the diaper cream craze, which has been a lauded for its skin-soothing properties for decades. In addition to these benefits, "zinc [oxide] forms a seal over the skin," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. "This allows, the skin to heal itself from the inside out, preventing environmental aggressors from damaging the skin barrier."

Considering how buzzy barrier repair products are at the moment—a natural reaction to the (over) exfoliation craze of the last few years—it's not super surprising to see that zinc oxide conversations are bubbling to the forefront of TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit. But is it really a good idea to smear a thick layer of diaper cream on your face in order to achieve an even, glowing complexion? Or is this another beauty trend that looks intriguing through the screen but is more hype than actual results?

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How Does Zinc Oxide Help Improve Skin?

Per a TikTok posted by board-certified dermatologist Neera Nathan, MD, "Zinc oxide is a skin protector that creates a barrier on top of your skin that helps trap in water, and it has anti-inflammatory properties, so it can help soothe redness, irritation and even breakouts." It is also the ingredient most commonly used in diaper rash creams; however, that's not the only product on the market to contain zinc oxide. "The same active ingredient is actually used in sunscreens, however in different formulations at lower concentrations," says Dr. Zeichner. Indeed, fans of mineral sunscreens (which "block" both UVA and UVB rays and scatter them to prevent sun damage) will recognize zinc one of the two active ingredients in their favorite physical SPFs—the other being titanium dioxide. Best of all, it's one of those rare skincare ingredients that all skin types can handle. "Zinc oxide is extremely gentle, and can be used across skin types, even in those who are sensitive," says Dr. Zeichner.

Still, the elevated mineral sunscreens that have come to define 2026 are a far cry from pure zinc oxide creams and diaper creams, both of which tend to be extremely thick and paste-like. The concentration is lower in SPFs (while still being enough to protect against sun damage) at about 15-25 percent zinc oxide. Diaper rash creams, on the other hand, typically contain between 10 and 40 percent zinc oxide, which gives users that TikTok-friendly all-white mask when it's applied all over the face and neck.

Basically, this is not something you'd want to wear out of the house or under makeup. Blendability? Not a chance, and that's the point. Remember, most skin-repairing products aren't designed to be disguised on your complexion—that's why a night cream is meant to be worn while you sleep, to deeply moisturize and repair, rather than under your foundation where it could potentially slip-slide all over your face throughout the day (even though most night creams will blend into your skin). But is a diaper cream really the best option to repair your moisture barrier and leave your skin feeling soothed, supple, and hydrated?

Should You Use Diaper Creams On Your Face?

"Zinc oxide [products] are typically used for irritated skin on the buttock, [they] also can be used on other parts of the body such as the face, especially if the skin has become inflamed or irritated," says Dr. Zeichner. In fact, while the trend may seem a bit bizarre at first glance, using formulas that are designed for babies is generally a good idea if you have extremely sensitive, irritated skin as they are most often fragrance-free (a common skin irritant) and are formulated with even more soothing ingredients like shea butter or cica. So yes, a diaper cream might actually be a worthwhile addition to your skincare lineup, even if it's best to save it for when your skin barrier is extremely stressed, like after a sunburn, or over-exfoliating, or a chemical peel.

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But if baby butt cream doesn't sound like an appealing product to join your nighttime skincare routine (I get it), there are plenty of products on the market that contain zinc oxide at lower concentration levels, which prevent the cream in question from making you look like Casper the friendly ghost. Plus, the barrier repair cream category is flush with new launches and clinically-proven formulas to maintain healthy, happy, irritation-free skin. Keep scrolling for a few dermatologist-approved barrier repair products that are exceptional alternatives to diaper rash creams.

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Meet the Expert

Joshua Zeichner Dr. Joshua Zeichner is an Associate Professor of Dermatology and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He is one of the country's key opinion leaders in treating acne and rosacea, and is an expert in cosmeceuticals, skin care, and cosmetic Dermatology.