When I think of Victoria Beckham’s makeup, I think of it being pretty damn perfect. So when I sat down for lunch with her at San Vincente in New York City two months ago, and she started scribbling blush on her face as if it were a coloring book, I was both very here for it and very shocked. But, as she explained, the messy application is the whole point of her brand-new Blush Stylus launch. “Blush is one of the personal parts of my makeup—where I place it, the shade I use, the intensity I want,” she says. “With the Blush Stylus, I like to draw small marks on my cheeks and nose, and blend with my fingers. It’s quick, playful, and always looks completely natural.”

The spin-up blush is much smaller than your typical blush stick—probably one-tenth the diameter. The reason? You have complete control over where the product goes. I'm pretty messy on my cheeks, but the small size comes in handy when I’m applying product to my nose, eyelids, or even my lips. Bonus: they take up no room in my makeup bag. There are six shades in the bunch—my personal favorite is Fresco—and all of them retail for $40.

I’ve been using these in my routine pretty regularly and can confidently say that it’s the best blush of summer. For my entire, honest review and more details about the product, keep reading.

The Formula

When I say that these make my cheeks look juicy, I mean it. There’s a reason. The formula contains plant-based lanolin, which is a mega-moisturizer. It locks in the hydrating goodness from my skincare and simultaneously provides extra conditioning my skin so that my face looks plump and healthy. It’s also a big reason why the product blends so seamlessly with fingers alone.

There are six shades total, so in addition to my personal favorite Fresco, a peach-coral pink, you can scoop up Rossa, a classic rose, Sienna, a warm terracotta clay, Fiore, a bright, bold pink, and Rubino, a deep, bold berry. While your bank account might object to buying all of these babies at once, I highly recommend scooping up at least two. Combining shades to create my own personal cocktail has been the highlight of my makeup routine.

The Application

Putting this on, genuinely, couldn’t be easier. While I normally underpaint, these are so soft and natural that I find putting them on over foundation wastes less product and is more effective. Post-bronzer, I scribble on my cheekbones with no particular method—just zig zags and random lines—and then apply a little on the bridge of my nose. I then use my ring and middle fingers to blend them all together. It’s dummy-proof, but if you feel there are any harsh lines or that the product is sitting on top of your skin, just take a damp, warm beauty blender to gently diffuse it.

The Takeaway

When I’m evaluating blush, I look at two main traits. The first is, does it actually blend easily? There’s nothing worse than having to pull and scrape my cheek in an effort to diffuse the lines. It should sink in, making it impossible to tell where the makeup starts and stops. This product excels in that arena—it’s so easy to diffuse that I would feel 100 percent confident applying it in the back of a car without a mirror. The second thing I look for is the staying power. Often, blushes with a more natural vibe get eaten up within a few hours, leaving my face looking colorless by the early afternoon. I was very pleased to see that in my midday check-in, the color remained, and my cheeks looked just as hydrated and bouncy as they did in the morning.

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I’m genuinely very impressed by this launch. Very few launches actually become staples in my routine (I’m a beauty editor who tests a ton), but I’ve been consistently reaching for this since I got my hands on it. And frankly, when the Posh Spice hand delivers you a blush, well, it gets some brownie points.

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