I’ve spent the greater part of my beauty editor career trying to figure out what concoction of skincare products would give me the best glass skin effect. I truly feel like I finally have the skincare regimen down pat—it’s a mix of prescription formulas, YISE Beauty’s Xtra Glow Peptide Serum, and Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Cream. My real bone to pick was always with the makeup portion of things—no matter how glowy my foundation, I always felt like it would matte out the glow I had just worked so hard to achieve. But a few weeks ago, I added the Iconic London PDRN Grippy Primer into my routine and I swear it’s the secret to the glossiest skin of my life. Seriously, 10 people stopped me this week to compliment my “glass skin.”
It has all the buzzy ingredients of 2026 packed into one formula—PDRN, a.k.a salmon sperm, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid—with the grippiness of Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip and glow of Saie’s Super Glow Gel. The truth is, it’s as good as it sounds. To read my full review, see the product in action, and shop my favorite Iconic London products, keep scrolling.
How Does Iconic London’s PDRN Grippy Primer Work?
Ok here’s the deal: this is not your average primer. It doesn’t feel silky or smooth out of the dropper; it’s a fascinating water-gel that almost reminds me of hair gel in terms of texture. But once it hits your skin, it bursts and thins out into a thin, lightweight veil that’s shockingly tacky. I normally expect tacky primers to err a bit more on the matte side, but this one actually preserved the glowiness from my skincare and—dare I say—even added a little more. Here’s how it works.
- Plant-Derived PDRN: If the whole salmon sperm of it all freaks you out, then you’ll find peace in the fact that this PDRN is actually derived from plants. It has the same skin-rejuvenating benefits, but no fish were involved in the making of it.
- Hyaluronic Acid: It’s not a revolutionary ingredient, but it’s in every single product you love for a reason—it works. This adds incredible hydration to your skin nearly instantly.
- Niacinamide: The secret to glass is hydration, yes. But it’s also pore-blurring—and niacinamide is the best ingredient for making pores disappear. They look tighter and smaller over time, but I noticed a difference right off the bat, too.
How Do I Apply Iconic London’s PDRN Grippy Primer?
Think of primer like the meat in your sandwich. Your skincare is one slice of bread, primer is the protein, and makeup is the other slice. I’ve been finding that one, full dropper-full is the perfect amount for my face and neck, but occasionally I’ll add a little extra to my oily zones. I like to apply it with my fingers—rubbing it into my skin until everything feels a bit tacky. You do want to wait a minute before applying your makeup in order to give the product enough time to activate. Then, it grips onto your foundation with super strength—it’s not going anywhere.
Is the Iconic London PDRN Grippy Primer Worth It?
Honestly, across the primer market, Iconic London is very fairly priced at $34. There’s a ton of product in the bottle, and it comes in weighted, luxe-feeling packaging. The hype on TikTok right now is enough to make even the most skeptical user think it’s magic in a jar. I’m not normally one to jump on the bandwagon, but this product actually deserves every single bit of hype. My makeup has never adhered better, lasted longer, or looked glossier (without the grease!). It really is the secret to getting glass skin.
Iconic London
Underglaze Long-Wear PDRN Grippy Primer With Hyaluronic Acid
I didn't believe how well this worked until I tried it for myself. My glow lasts through a 12 hour day.
More Iconic London Products I Love
Iconic London
Underglow Blurring Primer
I'm equally as into this blurring primer. In fact, I occasionally layer them.
Iconic London
Prep-Set-Glow Hydrating Glowy Setting Spray - Original
Lock in your look with this gorgeous setting spray. It has a slight shimmer and makes my cheeks reflect the light.
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