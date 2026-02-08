Kendall Jenner Pairs Bella Hadid's Winter Capri Pants With the Track Jacket Trend
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's favorite shoes also made an appearance.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Having given the high-vamp ballet flat trend her seal of approval, Kendall Jenner embraced two more popular trends to attend a pre-Super Bowl party.
On Saturday, February 7, Jenner was photographed arriving at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco, California. For the occasion, the model borrowed Bella Hadid's winter capri pants, which she decided to pair with the track jacket trend.
Hadid recently made it clear that capri pants work year-round, and Jenner seems to agree. Her fitted black capri pants created a sleek silhouette, especially as they were paired with one of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's favorite shoe styles: heeled thong flip-flops.
As for the 818 Tequila founder's take on the track jacket trend, she opted for a baggy bone-hued jacket, featuring a funnel neck, which she zipped to the top. A pair of sunglasses completed Jenner's casual party look.
This isn't the first time Jenner has reached for her best friend Bieber's favored footwear. While vacationing in Saint-Tropez with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in July 2025, Kendall opted for a heeled pair of V-shaped thong flip-flops, too.
It seems as though winter isn't really a barrier when it comes to Jenner's style, and any summer clothing or footwear item remains fair game.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.