Having given the high-vamp ballet flat trend her seal of approval, Kendall Jenner embraced two more popular trends to attend a pre-Super Bowl party.

On Saturday, February 7, Jenner was photographed arriving at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco, California. For the occasion, the model borrowed Bella Hadid's winter capri pants, which she decided to pair with the track jacket trend.

Hadid recently made it clear that capri pants work year-round, and Jenner seems to agree. Her fitted black capri pants created a sleek silhouette, especially as they were paired with one of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's favorite shoe styles: heeled thong flip-flops.

As for the 818 Tequila founder's take on the track jacket trend, she opted for a baggy bone-hued jacket, featuring a funnel neck, which she zipped to the top. A pair of sunglasses completed Jenner's casual party look.

Kendall Jenner borrows Bella Hadid's winter capri pants. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust/ D. Sanchez / BACKGRID)

This isn't the first time Jenner has reached for her best friend Bieber's favored footwear. While vacationing in Saint-Tropez with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in July 2025, Kendall opted for a heeled pair of V-shaped thong flip-flops, too.

It seems as though winter isn't really a barrier when it comes to Jenner's style, and any summer clothing or footwear item remains fair game.

