Kendall Jenner Pairs Bella Hadid's Winter Capri Pants With the Track Jacket Trend

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's favorite shoes also made an appearance.

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco, California wearing black capri pants, thong mules, and a track jacket
(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/ D. Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Having given the high-vamp ballet flat trend her seal of approval, Kendall Jenner embraced two more popular trends to attend a pre-Super Bowl party.

On Saturday, February 7, Jenner was photographed arriving at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco, California. For the occasion, the model borrowed Bella Hadid's winter capri pants, which she decided to pair with the track jacket trend.

Hadid recently made it clear that capri pants work year-round, and Jenner seems to agree. Her fitted black capri pants created a sleek silhouette, especially as they were paired with one of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's favorite shoe styles: heeled thong flip-flops.

As for the 818 Tequila founder's take on the track jacket trend, she opted for a baggy bone-hued jacket, featuring a funnel neck, which she zipped to the top. A pair of sunglasses completed Jenner's casual party look.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco, California wearing black capri pants, thong mules, and a track jacket

Kendall Jenner borrows Bella Hadid's winter capri pants.

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/ D. Sanchez / BACKGRID)

This isn't the first time Jenner has reached for her best friend Bieber's favored footwear. While vacationing in Saint-Tropez with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in July 2025, Kendall opted for a heeled pair of V-shaped thong flip-flops, too.

It seems as though winter isn't really a barrier when it comes to Jenner's style, and any summer clothing or footwear item remains fair game.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.