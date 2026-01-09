If there’s one thing that I’ve perfected over the past decade as a beauty aficionado, it’s how to give myself a good glow. My highlighter collection is a thing of beauty and truly one of my pride and joys in life. That being said, throughout my years of collecting and comparing different formulas, I’ve realized that there are different types of glow-boosting products, and you may be drawn to one versus the other based on a variety of factors. So before we go any further, let’s understand what the major categories are, as well as the primary differences between the two.

​When shopping, you may come across products labeled as highlighters and others as illuminators. “A highlighter is a complexion product designed to catch light on the high points of the face; cheekbones, bridge of the nose, brow bone, cupid bow, so the skin looks lifted, fresher, and more dimensional,” says celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno. “It’s usually more reflective than your base products and often has a noticeable “sheen” finish that ranges from glassy to metallic, depending on formula and shade.”

An illuminator, on the other hand, is a radiance booster. “It’s a product meant to add overall luminosity rather than spotlight specific points,” Briceno says. “Think of it as a lit-from-within glow. It’s often used mixed into foundation, tapped under base, layered over skincare, or spread in areas like the cheeks, temples, or the perimeter of the face to make skin look more alive and less flat.” MAC Cosmetics' North American National Artist, Kyle Anderson, agrees, saying that “an illuminator is a product that will create dimension on the skin that bounces light and adds radiance.”

​If you’re just making your way into the category, trying to understand how each product can fit into your routine can (understandably) be very difficult, but that’s why I’m here. Keep reading to for more details on illuminators versus highlighters, with expert tips from Anderson and Briceno to make the transition as flawless as your makeup will be.

What Is the Difference Between Highlighters and Illuminators?

In addition to the above, how highlighters and illuminators can be used also differ. “Placement and intention are to be considered when weighing which product to buy,” Briceno says. “Highlighters target specific facial points for structure and lift. Illuminators deliver overall radiance for a diffused, healthy glow.”

​While some people may use the terms interchangeably, an easy way to remember the true difference is to note the following: Highlighter sculpts with light (think the opposite of contour). An illuminator bathes the skin in light everywhere.

What Skin Types Best Work With Highlighters Versus Illuminators?

Any skin type can enjoy both products, but it's all in how you prep.

For oily skin types, balancing the skin with moisturizing and mattifying products will help illuminators look intentional without erring on the side of greasy by mid-day. Additionally, you may want to consider powder or gel highlighters with a microfine pearl.

For dry skin types, illuminators in liquid, balm, or creamy textures bring bounce and life back to the skin. Highlighters with smooth, non-metallic finishes are also best, and avoid anything that clings to dry patches or looks chalky or like a stripe of color on the cheek.​

Acne-prone or textured skin should look for illuminators that are liquid with a fine sheen (no chunky glitter or pearl) that are used in thinner layers. Opt for finely milled highlighters and make sure that they are placed higher on the cheekbone and away from pores on the inner cheek.

With mature skin types, illuminators are preferable to highlighters. If you do want to use the latter, go for a cream formula or finely milled powder, and keep it strategic. This means apply to the top of the cheekbone and around the outer eye area. Avoid heavy shine on the center of the face.

A personal tip that I’ve been practising is to look at your face inside your home, in artificial light. Take note of where the light naturally catches on your face, as well as the shadows (or contours). The next time you do your makeup, try to mimic that map. Additionally, don’t be afraid to layer your glow products, a technique that Briceno wholeheartedly agrees with. “Layering is the pro move,” he says. “For editorial-level skin, apply a light layer of illuminator under the base, then use a focused highlighter to define your features.” This is how you get radiance that reads as skin, not product sitting on top of your complexion.

With that being said, you can’t get the glow without tried and true products that will deliver exactly what you’re looking for. Keep reading to shop a few of my favorite glow-enhancing formulas.

