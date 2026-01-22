My mom, Mindy, has some strong genes. She gave me her blue eyes, good hair, and (unfortunately) some very, very, very dark under-eye circles. Together, we’ve tried damn near 50 concealers. There are some winners out there, for sure. We love NARS for lightweight coverage and hydration. Tom Ford comes in handy for color correction. And Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Concealer is our go-to when our under-eyes are dry and crusty because it never sinks into fine lines. But overall, it’s hard to find a winner—let alone a product that checks off all of our concerns.

So when I heard the very first whisper about a new Charlotte Tilbury concealer in development (a beauty editor has to have her sources), I called my mom that second. You see: the Holenders love Charlotte. (I’m not just saying that—if you know me in real life, you know how serious I am.) The Airbrush Flawless Concealer claims to be an eight-in-one, tackling dark circles (key), along with blemishes, puffiness, texture, pigmentation, redness, pores, and shadows. Candidly, we weren't huge fans of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Concealer because it was a touch too drying, so we couldn’t wait to compare notes on this new launch. Let’s get into it, shall we?

The Formula

Like many concealers on the market, this one claims to “not crease” or “cling to dry patches.” The how, though, really comes down to the proprietary ingredients that the Charlotte Tilbury team has spent years developing. As Charlotte herself told me a few months ago, they’re “un-dupable” compounds. You’ll find the usual hyaluronic acid and squalane, but it’s the Powder Blur Airtech that’s the real secret to this blurring finish. Per Charlotte, it gives the concealer the ability to control oil and shine and provide a matte finish, while still giving the area a bright, airbrushed look.

The Application

Mindy and I use different techniques when applying concealer. I really only use it under my eyes: a dot by my inner corner (this placement is key to brightening the area), a little swipe in the center, and then a dash at a 45-degree angle on my outer corner to make my eyes look brighter and more awake. I found the diamond-shaped tip to be very interesting. Most concealers use a doe-foot, which certainly does the job, but this unique shape allowed me to place the perfect amount of product every time. I used the pointed tip for the inner and outer corners, and the flat edge for the center of my under-eye.

My mom, on the other hand, likes her concealer to be multi-purpose. She shares my under-eye technique, but she also likes her concealer to cover any acne marks (she deals with adult acne, even post-menopause), and to lift and sculpt around her mouth. “I really like how easy this was to apply—the applicator makes it practically foolproof. And the shade match is perfect. I was able to just match it to my Airbrush Flawless Foundation, so the blending comes out invisible,” she tells me.

Image 1 of 2 Mindy Holender before and after testing Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Concealer in shade 4 neutral. (Image credit: Mindy Holender) (Image credit: Mindy Holender)

The Takeaway

Fast forward through our blending (we both use makeup sponges and fingers), bronzer, blush, and highlighter, and we were ready for a thorough recap. My under-eyes are super dry right, so I personally found the formula to work best with a heavy layer of Magic Eye Cream. Otherwise, I had a little cakiness right by my nose.

We were both completely blown away by the coverage—our dark circles were quite literally invisible. Plus, we achieved the camouflage with such a small amount of products, so we weren’t left feeling or looking like we just applied a pound of makeup. “It felt super hydrating on my skin and was bright enough that I felt like it really lifted my face and helped create bright shadows and sculpt,” says Mindy.

I can’t believe I’m saying it, but I think our search for the best concealer ends here.

