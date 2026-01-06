In the pursuit of glowing skin, I've tested more highlighters than I can count. From liquids that promise glass skin but give more Tin Man, powders that look fine in the pan but chalky the second they hit my cheeks, and creams that somehow manage to be both greasy and invisible, I honestly haven't found much luck. Then Kosas's new Shiny Objects formula launched.

The first time I applied it, I was taken aback. My skin looked incredibly smooth and more luminous than it had with any powder or cream formulation I've tried in the past. Instead of sitting on top of my skin or clinging to texture, it melts into it, creating a glistening finish that reads almost liquid.

There's zero visible glitter or harsh shimmer particles, and no powdery residue that can make it look chalky. The glow remains transparent and light-catching, too. After wearing it across several days and multiple scenarios—bare skin, full glam, layered with finger taps, and diffused with a brush—I'm convinced this is the highlighter to beat in 2026. Here's everything to know about the new Kosas Shiny Objects.

Kosas Shiny Objects Wet Glisten Highlighter Powder $34 at Sephora

The Formula

The magic here is the wet-pressed powder technology. As the name suggests, Kosas blended wet and dry ingredients during pressing, allowing the powder to retain moisture rather than feel flat or dusty. Because the formula holds onto that moisture, it applies smoothly and evenly without clinging to texture, even when layered. It also explains why the finish appears glossier than shimmery.

There's a skincare component here as well. The formula is infused with antioxidant-rich passion fruit extract, which helps condition and moisturize the skin. It's not like applying a hydrating serum to your face, but it helps prevent the highlighter from exaggerating dryness.

Siena Gagliano testing the Kosas Shiny Objects in shade Haloed. Photo pictures a swatch of the highlighter indoors (L) and a swatch of the highlighter in direct sunlight (R). (Image credit: Future)

The Shades

The shade range includes five options, ranging from soft, iridescent tones to warmer, bronzed hues. What stands out is how adaptable they are—none of the shades feel stark or overly metallic. Instead, they shift subtly depending on how and where you apply them, making it easy to find a tone that enhances your skin or eye look.

The full shade range of Kosas Shiny Objects. (Image credit: Kosas)

The Application

I've applied the highlighter at nearly every stage of makeup—over bare skin and lids, layered on top of foundation or eyeshadow, tapped on after cream blush, and even dusted over my collarbones after body oil—and somehow, it works every single time. It doesn't grab or disturb what's underneath, which is rare for a formula this glistening.

Pressing it in with a fingertip gives the most immediate, high-shine payoff (think wet, reflective skin with zero slip), while a smaller powder brush softens the effect into a more diffused, editorial glow. I personally love using my fingers because, even though it's a stronger finish, it still looks natural on the skin and not overdone.

(L to R): Glimmerose on the eyes and cheeks, Opaline on the eyes and cheeks, Haloed on the eyes and cheeks. (Image credit: Kosas)

The Takeaway

If you love luminous skin but hate obvious shimmer, Shiny Objects hits the sweet spot. It delivers a glistening, light-catching finish that looks incredibly stunning on the skin, no matter where it's applied. I also love how seamlessly this can be incorporated into my routine because it plays well with every product in my makeup collection.

While I love it for that frosted skin look during the winter, I can't wait to wear it when the warmer weather comes around, on top of all my bronzers. Like many of Kosas's products, this formulation will likely be something I reach for almost every day as it reads natural, even when you pack it on.

