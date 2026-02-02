I’d consider myself pretty tapped into the K-Beauty scene. I’m deep in the TikTok reviews and have managed to get my hands on dozens of sunscreens, moisturizers, and lip masks from Seoul. Some of my favorite brands include Beauty of Joseon, Peach and Lily, Man: yo (they have the best cleansing oil, FYI), and Cosrx. But recently, Celimax—a Seoul-based brand known for giving you unmistakably glassy skin—has been popping up on all my socials. On TikTok, there are more than 50K hashtags related to the brand, with millions and millions of views.

The brand has 33 products under its umbrella, but two main ones dominate the conversation: The Vita A Retinal Shot Tightening Booster (great for smoothing out tech neck lines and achieving glass skin) and The Real Noni Energy Ampoule (a hydrator and redness reducer). And lucky for everyone, Celimax launched at Ulta today, meaning the brand is finally available in the States.

But before these products hit shelves, I was able to get myself some early access samples. And while it’s only been four days and eight applications, I swear I already see a huge difference. Granted, long-term results won’t kick in for a few more weeks (consistency is key with beauty!), but this is the best first impression I’ve had from a new brand in a hot minute.

So, let’s get into it.

The Formulas

Ok, first up: The Vita-A Retinal Shot Booster. You’ve probably seen this baby on TikTok—it’s famous for its lime-green-meets-neon-yellow coloring. But the real magic is in the formula. It’s powered by retinal, a faster-acting form of retinol found in most over-the-counter products. That’s what's responsible for smoothing out skin texture, refining pores, and plumping fine lines. But it’s probably not going to dry you out—there’s also hydrating and soothing panthenol and peptides in the mix.

Then, there’s my personal favorite, The Real Noni Energy Ampoule, which is probably the best redness-reducing serum I’ve ever experienced. The main ingredient is something called Noni extract. Candidly, I’ve never heard of it before, but after a bit of research, I learned it’s pretty similar to aloe. The extract contains over 150 antioxidants, as well as minerals and vitamins. Add hyaluronic acid and squalane into the formula, and you can expect it to act like a hydrating shield for your skin barrier.

The Application

A little bit about my skin before we get into the nitty-gritty. I’m super sensitive and have all the skin conditions that come with it: rosacea, perioral dermatitis, and eczema. The name of my game is always going to be barrier-strengthening and soothing; I tend to skip harsh actives, especially when I’m in a flare (I’m currently dealing with some eczema on my forehead).

That said, I made the educated decision to skip the Vita-A Retinal Shot Booster on my face (for now, at least), but I did try it on my neck, which has some deeper-than-I’d-like horizontal lines. I didn’t want to overdo it, so I only used a pea-sized amount on my entire neck. It’s odorless and highly absorbent, and most notably, it wasn’t irritating.

As for the Real Noni Energy Ampoule? Putting this on morning and at night has become my favorite activity. The texture is pretty gel-like, a middle ground between a serum and a water cream. It has high viscosity and spreads on smoothly; it leaves an instant glow and, most impressively, calms my redness in 30 seconds.

The Takeaway

It’s probably a little too soon to see substantial results with the Vita-A Retinal, but I have noticed that my tech neck lines are slightly less pronounced. It’s likely due to the added hydration (results take time), but it’s incentive enough for me to continue using it—and frankly, a win is a win.

What’s really made me a convert, though, is the Real Noni Energy Ampoule. My skin has been screaming for hydration this winter, and as a result, has been much more dull than usual. But in just four days (!!) I actually feel like my glow is back—and dare I say it’s glassier than ever. My redness has also been noticeably calmer. I’ve been waking up with even-toned skin, which is certainly not my norm. I have every intention of making my way through the rest of this bottle—and now I’m not going to need a ticket to Seoul for a restock.

