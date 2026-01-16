So that I don’t bury the lede: Westman Atelier is expanding the shade range of its popular Face Trace Cream Contour Stick today, January 16, and Marie Claire has the exclusive details on the expansion. Now that that’s out of the way, allow me to provide some context.

​I’m a big fan of practically all of the other formulas that Westman Atelier offers, including the Super Loaded Tinted Highlighters (my favorites), the stick foundations, and the heavily underrated pressed powders. That being said, I was disappointed to see that when I really wanted to get into the contour sticks, there was nothing for me to use. The original deepest shade, Ganache, was too dark for my skin tone, but the one before it, Truffle, was too light (the story of my life as a medium deep skin tone with a neutral-leaning undertone).

So when I saw that the shade selection was being extended, I audibly cheered for joy. Plus, because I trusted all the other pre-existing formulas from the line, I knew there was a higher-than-normal chance I would really love adding these to my routine. (Bonus: Gucci Westman herself has practically said this is her best work yet.) “I wanted contouring to feel effortless and intuitive, never intimidating,” she tells me. "The creamy, blendable formula and just-right undertones make it easy to trace, sculpt, and softly define wherever you want dimension. As our best-seller, I wanted to make sure I was thoughtfully expanding the range. I spent years perfecting the shades so sculpting looks natural and never overdone.”​

The full details on the extension are below, but in a few words, I can easily see this becoming a staple in makeup bags around the world—it’s already front and center in mine.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick $48 at Westman Atelier

The Formula

A few ingredients stand out most in this formula. First is jojoba oil, which helps to give that buttery glide and easy blend that has come to be synonymous with this product. There’s also kaolin clay, which helps the formula to lock into place and stay put on the face. Lastly, the brand uses biomimicry pigment technology, which essentially mimics the structure of skin's ceramides (which help retain moisture and aid anti-aging by keeping the skin plump and firm). The result is a product that is packed with color yet feels good on the face from a sensorial and cosmetic-elegance standpoint.

The Shades

Up from three, there are now eight shades available in this line. They feel exactly the same as the original offerings, with two additional shades for fair to light skin tones, Au Lait and Toast, two for light to medium skin, Coco and Whiskey, and one more option for deep, dark skin, called Kola.

The full shade range of Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Sticks. (Image credit: Westman Atelier)

The Application

The application of this product is fairly straightforward. You can either apply the product directly to the skin from the twist-up packaging or to the back of your hand, then use a makeup brush to blend it into the skin. While I tend to go for the former method, both give you the same results once blended onto the skin. However, if you are new to contouring with a cream, I do recommend the latter technique until you feel like you’ve mastered the look that you’re going for.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ariel Baker testing the Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Takeaway

I’m so glad to see this extension and have already incorporated my new shade, Whiskey, into my everyday makeup routine. I do want to note that, in my opinion, some shades in the line run a little warmer, while others are a true shadow-y contour shade. I prefer a shade that straddles the line, which I feel like Whiskey nails. Still, if you want a true contour shade, I recommend swatching these in-store to make sure that you get the exact look that you're aiming for.

Now, keep reading to see a few more Westman Atelier products that pair perfectly with the contour sticks.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.