I won’t lie. I wasn’t always the biggest fan of lip tints. I often found them splotchy, drying, and, to be frank, a little pointless, since many of the lines didn’t offer shades beyond light pinks. As someone with pigmented, two-toned lips, the colors would disappear as I applied them. This is why the newest addition to Laneige’s line, the JuicePop Box Lip Tints, caught my eye.

Launching on January 27 at Sephora, the brand claims the product has a “water-to-oil formula that glides on smoothly, nourishes lips, and gives juicy, buildable color that lasts up to 12 hours.” Not only have I never tried a product that starts as a more liquid, water-like formula and then turns into an oil, but the shade range also offers a gorgeous array of everyday hues for practically any skin tone. The deeper shades, in particular, offer a myriad of berry, red, and brown shades that would be perfect for a quick throw-on-and-go moment.

Lanige’s JuicePop Box Lip Tints. (Image credit: Laneige)

The tints cost $23 each, come in eight shades, and feature a number of nourishing ingredients. Ceramides, peptides, and vitamins C and E, in particular, help moisturize, firm, and strengthen the lips, all while providing a gorgeous wash of color. Add in the curved doe-foot applicator that hugs the lips as you apply the product, and the compact packaging? I’ve just stumbled upon a serious gem.

With the continued expansion of K-beauty in the United States, we’ll continue to see brands like Laneige bringing innovation to the beauty space. To see team Marie Claire’s take on this latest addition, keep reading for the beauty team’s honest thoughts on this new launch.

Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker before and after testing the Laniege JuicePop Box Lip Tint. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

“While I love a good lip product, I’ve done enough trial and error over the past few years to know which SKUs work for me and which don’t. Historically, lip tints have often fallen into the latter category, either because of a limited shade range or subpar formulas. To say I went into testing JuicePop Box Lip Tints with skepticism would be an understatement, but I am a beauty editor at my core, so I knew I had to follow through. Imagine my surprise when I not only liked the product but found myself reaching for it consistently after initial use. The formula feels like a hug for my lips (the doe-foot applicator has a lot to do with that portion of it), and to my surprise, the color and the slight shine that the water-to-oil formula provides lasts. On top of all this, the formula builds beautifully, so you can use one swipe for quick, easy, everyday coverage, two for a more “sheer lipstick” look, and so on. I’m a massive fan of this new release, and the shades Jazzy Jam and Mocha Remix are my two favorites. Bravo, Laneige!”

Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Oil Stain in Jazzy Jam $23 at Sephora

Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter before and after testing the Laniege JuicePop Box Lip Tint. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

"I adore a lip tint so much, so when a beloved K-Beauty brand debuts a new one, my heart soars. Right off the bat, I was struck by how pigmented this formula is with just a swipe or two. The texture is more creamy and less watery than some other options on the market, which I appreciate as it made the application more seamless. I still struggled to get the same degree of color on both my top and bottom lips (a common issue for me with tints), but I think there’s a learning curve here with the application that I’ll soon master. My favorite part is how hydrated my lips still felt, even an hour later—no drying out or emphasizing lip lines. The tint couldn’t quite stack up to my afternoon coffee and lunch, but there was still a very subtle, and welcome, hint of color rather than my usual deathly pale lips. The shade Electro Berry is going to become a staple in my winter lip routine to brighten up my otherwise dull complexion in a flash."

Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Oil Stain in Electro Berry

Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender before and after testing the Laniege JuicePop Box Lip Tint. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

"This formula is so unique! It reminds me of the first five seconds you get with a liquid lipstick, when it's silky and mousse-like. The key difference: this one doesn't set into a drying layer—it stays feeling silky and hydrating. I'm also very into the color; this pinky peach has the perfect undertones for someone who leans cooler like me. It works with every blush shade and eyeshadow color, so I find myself reaching for it on the regular."

Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Oil in Pop-Star Peach

